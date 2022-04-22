ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Revs sign Colombian M Dylan Borrero to 3-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yh0dv_0fH8ZDYa00

The New England Revolution announced the signing of Colombian midfielder Dylan Borrero to a three-year contract Friday.

The Revolution acquired Borrero, 20, from Clube Atletico Mineiro of the Brazilian top flight Serie A.

The deal, which includes a one-year club option, is New England’s first under the MLS U-22 Initiative aimed at promoting investment in young players.

“Dylan Borrero is a young attacking player we have followed closely over the past year,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a news release. “His technical ability and pace are assets which will complement our attack. We are excited to welcome him to the New England Revolution.”

Borrero arrives with 50 professional appearances across all competitions for Atletico Mineiro (2020-22) and Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe (2019).

Borrero is New England’s second international signing this month, following the acquisition of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on April 6.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Borrero
Person
Bruce Arena
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy