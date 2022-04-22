ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran S Earl Thomas ‘ready’ to return to NFL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgbPK_0fH8Z6Sk00

Safety Earl Thomas said Friday that he’s ready to resume his NFL career after a nearly two-year absence.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro made his intention clear with a simple text, per ESPN.

“I’m ready,” Thomas wrote on Friday. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, who turns 33 in May, stepped away from the NFL after being released by the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 23, 2020. The move came two days after he was involved in an on-field altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark.

A Texas native, Thomas met with Houston the following month but did not sign with the Texans.

Thomas recorded 713 tackles, 30 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 140 career games (all starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens (2019). He was selected by the Seahawks with the 14th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

