ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Flatland Cavalry Set To Release Acoustic ‘Far Out West Sessions’ Project

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGTFq_0fH8Z5a100
Fernando Garcia

I can’t get enough of these Flatland Cavalry Far Out West Sessions.

For those who aren’t too familiar, the boot-stompin’ country band has released a few videos of them playing stripped-down versions of songs from their latest album, Welcome To Countryland, singing from various locations across the Trans-Pecos region of Texas.

So far, we’ve gotten “It’s Good To Be Back (‘Round Here Again),” “Dancin’ Around A Fire,” and “Daydreamer.”

And for the latest installment, it’s “Tilt Your Chair Back.”

For the video, it’s front man Cleto Cordero, fiddler Wesley Hall, Reid Dillon on the harmonica, and Adam Gallegos on the banjo, as they simply sit around a living room, perfectly depicting the laid back feel that “Tilt Your Chair Back” gives you.

With that being said, the group has officially announced today that they’ll be releasing the Far Out West Sessions album on all platforms on May 6th, as they dropped “Tilt Your Chair Back” as the lead single today.

Flatland frontman Cleto Cordero reflects on the acoustic project:

“Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van. All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made ‘Welcome To Countryland.’

What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong?

After the long and loud journey that has been our touring career, performing to seas of thousands of loud and rowdy crowds, what a breath of fresh and dusty Far West Texas air to break things down to their simplest elements and play a song or two for the crickets and the creosote– for the spirits of my ancestors!

Long before my mom and dad decided to settle in Midland, TX and raise their large family of seven children, our family’s story began out in their magnificent big backyard, the Trans-Pecos Region of Texas, specifically Redford and Presidio, TX.

The opportunity to travel back to where my family’s humble origins begin in Far West Texas was incredible. I haven’t been out that way in over fifteen years or so and was deeply moved by the sentiment of “returning home.” Getting to sing songs in the country that shaped my family’s character was a spiritual experience.”

You can check out the full track-list below:

1. Dancin’ Around A Fire

2. Daydreamer

3. It’s Good To Be Back (‘Round Here Again)

4. Tilt Your Chair Back

5. Gettin’ By

6. Country Is…

7. Life Without You

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Presidio, TX
City
Redford, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Midland, TX
Whiskey Riff

Indiana Kid Delivers Impressive Cover Of Tyler Childers’ “Whitehouse Road”

Move over Mason Ramsey… Logan Rush is coming for ya. If young Logan here stays the course, he’s going to have a bright future in country music ahead of him. His YouTube channel features covers of artists like Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, and Hank Williams, and no to mention of few originals that he wrote himself. Just think, I was playing with Ninja Turtles at his age, he’s writing original country songs. Anyways, in this video, he takes a run […] The post Indiana Kid Delivers Impressive Cover Of Tyler Childers’ “Whitehouse Road” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Jason Aldean Goes Full T-Pain On “Ain’t Enough Cowboy” From New Album ‘Georgia’

If you’re a fan of traditional country and hate the overproduced garbage on the radio these days, I’ve got good news for you: There’s no need for you to listen to Jason Aldean‘s “Ain’t Enough Cowboy.” At a time when it seems like country music is moving away from all of the pop production, Jason swerved hard in the other direction and went full 2007 T-Pain with the track from Georgia, the newly-released second half of his double album, Macon, Georgia. The […] The post Jason Aldean Goes Full T-Pain On “Ain’t Enough Cowboy” From New Album ‘Georgia’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Out West#Far West#The Far Out West Sessions
Whiskey Riff

WATCH: 12-Year-Old Prodigy Delivers Jaw-Dropping Cover Of Chris Stapleton’s Version Of “Tennessee Whiskey”

Give me a minute… I need to pick my jaw up off the floor. Every so often, there are these unique moments in your life when you’re completely humbled. Whether it’s in school or work, maybe even a hobby or craft, somebody comes along and reminds you that you ain’t shit. Enter… Taj Farrant. The nine-year-old (at the time of this video, he’s 12 now) guitar playing whiz kid can wipe the floor with most people twice or 3x his […] The post WATCH: 12-Year-Old Prodigy Delivers Jaw-Dropping Cover Of Chris Stapleton’s Version Of “Tennessee Whiskey” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (4/22/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Charley Crockett, Joshua Hedley, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Flatland Cavalry, Midland with Jon Pardi, Aaron Watson, Willie Nelson, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Jason Aldean, John Moreland, Sierra Ferrell, Sundy Best, Marcus King and more.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

John R. Miller Is Back At The Barbershop With An Unreleased Song Called “Outset Of The Breeze”

There’s isn’t much better than John R. Miller acoustic, that’s for damn sure. The West Virginia native’s 2021 album Depreciated was easily one of the best albums of the year (top 10 according to the Whiskey Riff Year End Top 40), and while that featured a heavy dose of acoustic guitar, his series of videos in barbershops, warehouses, and fireside is by far my favorite thing he’s done. Well, after a few months off, he’s back to posting some of these great […] The post John R. Miller Is Back At The Barbershop With An Unreleased Song Called “Outset Of The Breeze” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

124K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy