One dead following camper fire in St. Mary Parish

One person is dead following a camper fire in St. Mary Parish.

State Fire Marshal deputies say they are investigating the fatal fire at the intersection of Highway 318 and Jones Road #1.

Firefighters responded at around 5 a.m., to the location for reports of a camper on fire. One person was located inside.

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

