Washington, DC

Electric delivery van sets Guinness World Record with 258 miles on a single charge

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

A General Motors subsidiary that builds commercial electric delivery vans got a jolt this week by earning a new entry in Guinness World Records .

The automaker announced on Earth Day that BrightDrop Zevo 600 driver Stephen Marlin achieved the record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge. On Wednesday, he drove a Zevo 600 that's part of FedEx's fleet from New York City to Washington, D.C., a trip of nearly 260 miles.

Marlin was transporting a shipment of cleaning products from Full Circle, a brand of sustainable home care products that's a customer of FedEx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q99OX_0fH8YrWv00
FedEx and BrightDrop have completed a Guinness World Record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge, using a BrightDrop Zevo 600, an all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions delivery vehicle, from within the FedEx delivery fleet. Provided by General Motors

A win for electric and organic commerce

The vehicle delivered its goods to Mom’s Organic Market, a retail chain that sells organic produce, raw foods, sustainable seafood, natural remedies and cosmetics.

Marlin's bid for the record was backed by BrightDrop, a commercial electric delivery van company, and FedEx, which is a BrightDrop customer.

The Zevo 600, formerly called the BrightDrop EV600, is rated for up to 250 miles of range. Marlin squeezed 258.85 miles out of the single charge, GM said.

“Having a long battery range with reliable power is an essential part of electrifying last-mile delivery fleets everywhere," BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz said in a statement. "This special delivery highlights our products’ advanced capabilities and our mission to decarbonize deliveries.”

BrightDrop delivered its first electric light commercial vehicles to FedEx in December after completing its first production builds of the Zevo 600 in just 20 months, making it the fastest vehicle to market in GM’s history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfMNF_0fH8YrWv00
BrightDrop Zevo 600 driver Stephen Marlin achieved the Guinness World Records title for greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge when he drove the Zevo 600 from New York City to Washington, D.C. Provided by General Motors

FedEx aims for all-electric fleet

FedEx hopes to be carbon-neutral by 2040. "Electrifying our entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet is a crucial component of that goal,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer of FedEx.

BrightDrop and FedEx documented the trip via cameras placed inside and outside the vehicle.

“This accomplishment is a perfect example of the extraordinary efforts taken to make a difference for the environment and a fitting way to commemorate Earth Day 2022," said Andy Glass, adjudicator for Guinness World Records.

GM started BrightDrop at this time last year . It offers the two commercial electric delivery vehicles built at GM's CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, and other technological solutions for the delivery industry such as the EP1, a propulsion-assisted electric pallet to move goods over short distances, including from the delivery truck to a front door.

Besides FedEx, Walmart has signed an agreement to reserve 5,000 Zevo 600 trucks – which resemble brown UPS trucks – and Zevo 410 midsize electric delivery vans.

Other electric vehicles have traveled farther on a single charge. Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz announced its Vision EQXX concept car traveled 621 miles on a single charge, according to Forbes .

Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ jlareauan .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Electric delivery van sets Guinness World Record with 258 miles on a single charge

