Leon County, FL

LCSO hands out free autism awareness seat belt covers

By Ricco Holston
 3 days ago
April is Autism Awareness Month and the Leon County Sheriff's Office is handing out autism awareness seat belt covers for free.

The goal is to help interactions between people with autism and first responders in case of emergency.

The covers alert first responders that a person is on the autism spectrum and lets first responders know the person may resist help.

It's part of a partnership with the Florida State University Center for Autism and Disabilities.

"We are just absolutely thrilled to have a partnership with Leon County Sheriff's Office, this is just one of many things together, we are just working and training their officers to learn more about the signs of autism," said Cathy Zenko from the FSU Center for Autism and Disabilities.

The covers are free and available for anyone who needs one. They attach to any seat belt.

