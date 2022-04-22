ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral man arrested for lewd & lascivious battery after climbing through window and into bed with child

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been arrested after climbing through a child’s bedroom window and into their bed while the child was asleep.

The man identified as Matthew Kimbrough is being charged with Lewd or Lascivious Battery, according to Cape Coral police.

Cape Coral police arrived on scene in response to a disturbance call, and Kimbrough was caught hiding under the sheets in the child’s bed where a sexual offense reportedly occurred.

Investigators determined Kimbrough had full knowledge of the child’s age and they first met through Snapchat a month prior to the incident occurring.

Police confiscated Kimbrough’s phone and discovered sexually-charged messages on Snapchat between Kimbrough and the child.

Kimbrough told officers that the child had invited him over to have sex, but stated nothing happened.

Kimbrough was later transported to the Cape Coral Police Department for a DNA search warrant and interview.

