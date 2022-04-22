ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 People Remain In Serious Condition After Violent Coconut Creek Crash

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Six people, including four teens, who were hospitalized after a violent crash in Coconut Creek remain in serious condition.

The accident took place Thursday shortly after 4 p.m., at Coconut Creek Parkway and NW 45th Avenue.

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the car crash.

What’s believed to be a red Chevy Camaro lost control and slammed into a traffic control box.

Customers at a restaurant witnessed the frightening moments a block away.

“Well, I was inside on the patio when I heard a loud car go by,” recalled Mary Haig who was working her shift at BrGR Stop as the wreck unraveled right before her eyes. “My customers were all upset because they saw the whole thing.”

The injured include two adults in their 30s and four teen girls, one as young as 14. One of the teens was ejected from the car on impact, according to a witness.

Police say the skid marks left on the road are a good indicator the car was speeding.

Investigators are trying to determine why the car was going so fast before losing control, jumping the median, and hitting the traffic control box.

“How far the skid marks were.  How far away the car was away from the intersection.  They’ll map all that out,” said Scotty Leamon from the Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue Dept.

Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

For Haig and others at the restaurant, they pray for those in the crash.

“Breaks my heart as a mother.  It breaks my heart.  I just pray for everybody in the car.”

