New COVID case rate doubles in Southwest Virginia, still low

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported 188 new COVID-19 cases last week, double the number it had the previous week, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

The case rate remains far lower than it has been since before the Delta variant arrived last summer, but its increase follows a similar one that occurred in more urban areas of Virginia. The statewide rate increased about 60% from April 1-15, while Southwest Virginia’s stayed steady.

The community spread rate for the nine-county area is now 65 per 100,000 population, still below Virginia’s rate of 91. The highest local rates are in Scott County, which reported 52 new cases last week for a rate of 241, and Washington County (including Bristol), with a rate of 88 per 100,000 after reporting 62 new cases.

‘We expect that may see an increase in cases due to Omicron variants, but we do not expect to see an associated increase in hospitalizations or deaths.’ Breanne Forbes Hubbard, Mount Rogers Health District

The jump in Scott County put it into the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) “medium” community level because the rate is above 200 new weekly cases per 100,000 population.

Breanne Forbes Hubbard is the population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District and said the current trends remain encouraging. She said Mount Rogers, which includes Washington and Smyth counties, has a 7.4% test positivity rate compared to 7.7% statewide.

Forbes Hubbard said with people having easy access to at-home tests, health officials may be missing some cases, but she said hospitalization rates currently remain low, “which is fantastic news.”

COVID-19 case rates jumped in Southwest Virginia last week but remain at low levels. (WJHL Photo)

“We expect that we may see an increase in cases due to omicron variants, but we do not expect to see an associated increase in hospitalizations or deaths,” Forbes Hubbard said.

The region was hard hit by COVID-19 deaths during the Omicron surge, with death rates close to double the state average. Over the past week, an additional eight deaths were reported. Those reports are usually from deaths that occurred up to a month prior as death certificates are finalized.

The newly reported deaths included two each in Lee and Russell counties and one each in Buchanan, Dickenson, Smyth and Tazewell counties. Scott County had one death removed from its COVID-19 total.

Southwest Virginia has now recorded 1,336 total COVID-19 deaths, a rate of 462 per 100,000. That is nearly double Virginia’s overall rate of 235 and 56% higher than the U.S. rate of 297.

The region reported just four new COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, with one each in Dickenson, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise counties.

Forbes Hubbard encouraged people to stay up-to-date on vaccinations. Southwest Virginia has the state’s lowest vaccination rate. Five out of every six Virginians over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated (83%). The rate is below 60% in Southwest Virginia, with only Washington (62%) and Smyth (61%) above that mark.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases , hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, including numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from April 14-21.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,408 cases / 251 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (16 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,879 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 3,321 cases / 77 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Lee County – 6,211 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (1 new case, 2 new deaths)

Norton – 1,304 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (-1 new cases)

Russell County – 6,852 cases / 199 hospitalizations / 113 deaths (21 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Scott County – 5,778 cases / 211 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (52 new cases, -1 new deaths)

Smyth County – 8,781 cases / 410 hospitalizations / 170 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 10,223 cases / 267 hospitalizations / 171 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 13,787 cases / 836 hospitalizations / 214 deaths (46 new cases)

Wise County – 10,262 cases / 311 hospitalizations / 197 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

