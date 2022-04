Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) extended its partnership with Novibet, European sports betting and online casino operator, to accept payments as it expands globally. Novibet is now also offering its players the option to deposit seamlessly and securely using Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay for the first time via its single point of integration with Nuvei. Players will be able to request payouts to Apple Pay as well.

GAMBLING ・ 1 HOUR AGO