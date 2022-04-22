Kentucky Toddler Tattling on his Brother will give you Big Belly Laughs -[SEE VIDEO]

Two Kentucky parents are gaining popularity for the super fun and hilarious way they pack their daughter's lunch each day and we want them to pack our lunch too. Angel here and when I was a kid my mom would pack my lunch. I always looked forward to the lunches she packed because she would always sneak a special snack or a little note on a napkin to let me know she loved me. I moved around 13 times before high school so this would always brighten my day especially when I was going to a new school. Now, I do the very same thing for my daughter, Charlotte, who is in Kindergarten. She's a bit of a picky eater so we let her pack her lunch when she doesn't like what's on the school menu. I started out taking a sharpie and writing on her sandwich baggie and now she expects it every time she takes her lunch. Her daddy tried it one time and she said "Dad that's not how mom does it" LOL whoops. You always wonder if you're the only parent that does certain things am I right?

