ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Toddler Tattling on his Brother will give you Big Belly Laughs -[SEE VIDEO]

By Angel Welsh
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tattling is what siblings do right?! This Kentucky toddler is absolutely not having his brother do anything without his permission and it's hilarious-WATCH. If you have siblings you know it's true you have tattle on them at one time or another in your life. It almost comes naturally right out of...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 2

Related
WBKR

Kentucky Parents Gain Popularity on Social Media for Hilarious Lunchbox Jokes -SEE PHOTOS

Two Kentucky parents are gaining popularity for the super fun and hilarious way they pack their daughter's lunch each day and we want them to pack our lunch too. Angel here and when I was a kid my mom would pack my lunch. I always looked forward to the lunches she packed because she would always sneak a special snack or a little note on a napkin to let me know she loved me. I moved around 13 times before high school so this would always brighten my day especially when I was going to a new school. Now, I do the very same thing for my daughter, Charlotte, who is in Kindergarten. She's a bit of a picky eater so we let her pack her lunch when she doesn't like what's on the school menu. I started out taking a sharpie and writing on her sandwich baggie and now she expects it every time she takes her lunch. Her daddy tried it one time and she said "Dad that's not how mom does it" LOL whoops. You always wonder if you're the only parent that does certain things am I right?
OWENSBORO, KY
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Slate

I Can’t Believe What My Brother Is Asking Us to Do With Our Kids at His Wedding

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My brother is getting married this summer in a small mountain town that’s either an 18-hour drive or an expensive flight/rental car. He and his fiancée want our three boys (ages 2, 3, and 6) to “be in the wedding,” which means “walk down the aisle, put flowers down, and return to sit” with me. But the reception will be adults only.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy