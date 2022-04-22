$100 Invested In W&T Offshore 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Despite the rise in the value of Solana, it is well off its November 2021 all-time highs. Solana has traded between $16.35 and $260.06 over the last 52-weeks. Cryptocurrency Solana has increased in value over the last few weeks as the coin is becoming more utilized for creating play-to-earn games. Here’s a look at how investors could perform if they invest in Solana SOL/USD now and the coin returns to all-time highs.

