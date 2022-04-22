ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$100 Invested In W&T Offshore 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

W&T Offshore WTI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.37%. Currently, W&T...

Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 In Solana Would Be Worth If SOL Returns To All-Time Highs

Despite the rise in the value of Solana, it is well off its November 2021 all-time highs. Solana has traded between $16.35 and $260.06 over the last 52-weeks. Cryptocurrency Solana has increased in value over the last few weeks as the coin is becoming more utilized for creating play-to-earn games. Here’s a look at how investors could perform if they invest in Solana SOL/USD now and the coin returns to all-time highs.
Benzinga

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) Portfolio Manager Dan Ahrens On SAFE Banking

In this week’s Trade To Black Podcast, Shadd Dales interviewed AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA: MSOS) Portfolio Manager Dan Ahrens, who was participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. After reaching historic highs in Q1 2021 following a Democrat Senate run-off election sweep in Georgia, the ETF has fallen on hard times as legislative gridlock and challenging industry factors have caused MSOS to decline precipitously. Mr. Ahrens opines on the importance of SAFE Banking for the cannabis industry, among other things.
Benzinga

WISeKey Sells Its 51% Stake In Arago For €25.5M; Shares Pop

WISeKey International Holding (NASDAQ: WKEY) sold its 51% stake in arago, a German Artificial Intelligence Platform company, back to a German consortium of investors led by arago's founder through his investment company, OGARA GmbH, for €25.5 million. The purchase price was over five times the initial investment made by...
Benzinga

Looking Into Momentus Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Momentus Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:MNTS) short percent of float has fallen 21.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.00 million shares sold short, which is 3.91% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Looking At FedEx's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Laboratory Corp

Within the last quarter, Laboratory Corp LH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Laboratory Corp. The company has an average price target of $328.25 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $294.00.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Cango CANG stock moved upwards by 24.6% to $2.94 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 3005.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $429.1 million. Cenntro Electric Group CENN...
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SunPower

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on SunPower SPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Invesco

Within the last quarter, Invesco IVZ has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $27.19 versus the current price of Invesco at $20.375, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Invesco...
Benzinga

Verizon Plunges: Here's Why There May Be More Downside Before The Bounce

The last two daily candlesticks on Verizon’s chart are both bearish kicker candlesticks. The fall lower was on higher-than-average volume, indicating the bears are currently in control. Verizon Communications, Inc VZ slid more than 4% lower on Monday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. The...
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is IBM's Stock About To Head South?

Shares of IBM IBM have run into a resistance level. If history is a guide, there’s a good chance that the price is going to move lower. Resistance is a large group of investors trying to sell their shares at or close to the same price. In this case, it’s $138.
Benzinga

Fundamental Metric Suggests Bitcoin Is In A Massive Accumulation Zone, According to On-Chain Analytics

Over the last few months, Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market have underperformed. With an increasing number of retail investors leaving the market, uncertain macroeconomic conditions and boring sideways price action, it is clear that the hype has definitely wavered since late 2021. Despite this, multiple fundamental metrics indicate that...
Benzinga

RBC Capital Cuts EverGen Infrastructure Price Target By 14%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp (TSXV: EVGN) (OTC: EVGIF) price target has been lowered to C$6 from C$7 by RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng. The price target supports an Outperform, Speculative Risk rating. The analyst continues to see upside once management executes on its RNG development plans. He adds that the project...
Benzinga

Preview: South Plains Financial's Earnings

South Plains Financial SPFI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that South Plains Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53. South Plains Financial bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Northern Oil & Gas NOG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Northern Oil & Gas has an average price target of $42.17 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $34.00.
