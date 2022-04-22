ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans Dogwood Festival ready to bloom after two-year hiatus

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
 3 days ago

ORLEANS — The streets around Orleans are about to pop with color as the spring dogwoods are ready to put on a show of pink and white blooms.

It's just how Elizabeth "Bill" Wheeler pictured her town more than 50 years ago when she and her friends set about bringing beauty to the quaint Orange County town.

They called their effort Operation Dogwood. Their goal was to plant dogwoods seven miles north and south of town along State Road 37, the highway that brings people into town. This was the 1960s and Wheeler and her cadre of beautifiers went into the woods and dug up native dogwood trees.

Robert Henderson, Orleans clerk and keeper of local history, knows the story well.

"The idea was you'd drive into town and see the blooming trees," he said.

As the years went by, many of the original plantings died off, but by then, the idea had caught on as residents planted dogwood trees in their yards and tree plats. Today, the town and Orleans Chamber carry on Wheeler's vision and replant the trees as needed from year to year.

From Wheeler's vision sprouted the Orleans Dogwood Festival, which began in 1968 when Kate Noblitt had the idea for a festival celebrating the trees.

After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the festival is back and will run from April 23-30 with amusement rides, a town-wide yard sale, music, vendors, food trucks, a 5K and the parade on the last day.

Pulling off a week-long festival is a huge undertaking for a small town, but Henderson said the festival's absence has renewed the town's enthusiasm for it.

"The town embraces it, it's our trademark and it's become a homecoming event for past residents to come back for it," he said. "After being dark for two years, we've seen a renewed interest and great response to everything we've done. We have more vendors, the parade is sizeable, and we're getting lots of inquiries on our social media page."

The cool start to spring has delayed the flowering dogwood, but Henderson said he's confident they will be blooming soon as the forecast calls for warm sunny days.

Henderson said it's truly remarkable how a simple idea of planting trees has become a focal point for the town. So much so that in 1970, Indiana Gov. Ed Whitcomb proclaimed Orleans the Dogwood Capital of Indiana. Wheeler has since passed away. Much like the town square, Elizabeth "Bill" Wheeler's grave is surrounded by flowering dogwood trees.

"Fifty-two years later we're still celebrating the dogwood tree and her dream has continued," Henderson said. "Bill would be really proud and happy to know what she started has continued to grow and today we're still planting dogwoods."

Festival highlights

This year’s Dogwood Festival theme is celebrating all things Orleans and the resiliency of the “Hometown Spirit.

The Orleans Dogwood Festival has once again been named by Midwest Living magazine as one of its “Top Flowering Festivals in the Midwest.”

• Dogwood Murder Mystery Dinner Theater with its show “Murder at the Art Show.” The dinner show is in partnership with The Orange County Players.  Tickets are still on sale from the Orleans Town Offices for all three performances April 29, April 30 and May 1.  Cost will be $12 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advanced.

• Little Miss and Queen crowning will take place April 23 at the Orleans Elementary School. The 2022 “Mr. Dogwood” will be named during the intermission for the queen crowning ceremonies. The pageant will begin at 5 p.m.

• The Orleans American Legion will provide the midway, Brady’s Amusement, which will set up and operate the entire week.

• Euchre Tourney is April 28 at the old Leipsic School building

• Longtime Orleans Pastor Tom Bostic and 2022 parade grand marshal will lead the parade at 2 p.m. April 30.  The chamber is still accepting last minute entries for the event and everyone is being encouraged to participate.

• Live entertainment is planned for the Main Stage during the festival week with Lick Creek Bank, and a gospel concert with The Breeding Sisters with Worth the Journey.

Other festival favorite highlights include the Phi Beta Psi Styles & Salads, Photo Contest, Student Art Show, Pet Parade, Arts & Crafts in the park, Orleans Christian Church’s chili supper and Kiwanis famous Creek Bank Potatoes.

More festival details, entry forms, event chairmen contacts are available on the festival’s  website, www.orleansdogwoodfestival.com.

The Orleans Dogwood Festival Facebook page is also being updated regularly with new information for 2022.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Orleans Dogwood Festival ready to bloom after two-year hiatus

