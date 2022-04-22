ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Mother's 911 call before murder-suicide in Davie County

wfmynews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshton Brown called 911 and said she wanted...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
Davie County, NC
Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#911
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

‘Something I didn’t want to see’: Teen accused of leading Greensboro police on pursuit, jumping off guardrail

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A speeding stolen vehicle prompted a Greensboro police pursuit that shut down a section of westbound Interstate-40, according to the Greensboro Police Department. It happened between the South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road exits around 7:30 p.m. on April 15.  According to a police report and arrest warrant, a 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle along East Market Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy