Glouster, OH

Burr Oak Hosts Earth Day Hike

By Tracey A. Maine Messenger Staff Writer
 3 days ago

GLOUSTER — To commemorate Earth Day 2022, Burr Oak State Park will be holding an Earth Day Thankfulness Hike Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster, Burr Oak State Park is a resort park that offers hiking trails, a lodge, rental cottages, a campground and a lake where visitors can fish or go boating.

The guide for this event will be award-winning naturalist, Julie Gee.

According to Gee, this short hike will begin and end on Ravine Trail. She added that during this trek, participants will be able to observe “local wildflowers, sandstone formations, ferns and get a great view of the park’s lake.”

Part of both the Buckeye and North County Trails, Ravine Trail begins in the parking area. Next, hikers will head down a small side road that cuts off from the main lodge road that lies a few hundred yards east of the Burr Oak Lodge.

Gee noted that since there are no flat trails at Burr Oak State Park, that anyone planning on attending the Earth Day Thankfulness Hike should definitely wear a sturdy pair of hiking boots.

In Gee’s estimation, “This hike is a great opportunity for people to both enjoy the beauty of nature, experience some peace of mind, and celebrate Earth Day!”

The first Earth Day celebration occurred in 1970. Conceived by former Senator Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin, and former California Congressman Pete McCloskey and political activist, Denis Hayes, the goal of this event was to increase the public’s knowledge about the dangers of air and water pollution.

The date chosen to hold the very first Earth Day celebration was April 22. This particular date was decided upon because it was a weekday that fell between Spring Break and final exams-and therefore would make it easier for more politically active college students to attend.

This environmental call to arms was inspired by author Rachel Carson’s 1962 bestseller, “Silent Spring.” Carson’s book detailed the adverse-and long-lasting after affects-pollution and pesticides were having on our delicate ecosystem.

By 1990, Earth Day had achieved “global event” status and it was able to inspire 200 million people in 141 countries to join in this celebration. Then, in 2000, social media became involved and helped increased the day’s popularity by reaching out to millions of more people in 180 countries.

After turning 50 in 2020, Earth Day still continues to inspire new generations of environmentalists all over the globe to take an active role in saving the planet.

For more information about the Earth Day Thankfulness Day Hike at Burr Oak State Park, call 740-767-2981.

3 Things to Know- April 12

School board time change Officials have announced that tonight’s special meeting of the Alexander School Board has been changed from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. at the Alexander Library. There is also a special board meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Alexander Bus Garage Conference room. The board will still have its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alexander Library. ...
EDUCATION
Athens County, OH
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

