Historic Wisconsin park management returned to state

 3 days ago
FARMINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Management of a Wisconsin park listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been returned to the state in hopes of better preserving more than two dozen Native American effigy mounds.

The 22-acre Lizard Mound Park in Washington County was first designated as a state park in 1950. The property, with 28 effigy mounds, has been owned and managed by the county since 1980, but now has been transferred back to the state’s care. Lizard Mound in Farmington has one of the largest and most intact effigy mound groups in the country.

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

