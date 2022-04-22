ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Alec Mills: Rehab start on tap

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mills (back) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Yankees rumors: 5 players already on the trade block

The Yankees didn’t spend big money in MLB free agency this offseason, but that only means these five players could be dealt in season. Plenty of Yankees fans were unhappy with Brian Cashman’s decision not to spend big in free agency this offseason. The upside to that inactivity is that New York is now well-positioned to make a big move via an in-season trade if the right player comes available.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: No control in rehab outing

Yarbrough (groin) retired only one of the six batters he faced Saturday in his rehab start with Triple-A Durham, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit four walks during the 27-pitch appearance. Since he was placed on the 10-day injured list April 11 with a left groin injury, Yarbrough...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Showing all five tools

Crow-Armstrong is hitting .326/.463/.581 with two home runs, seven steals, eight strikeouts and eight walks in 11 games at Single-A Myrtle Beach. The 20-year-old center fielder whom the Cubs acquired for Javier Baez at last year's trade deadline is hitting .358 with a .500 OBP, two home runs and nine steals in 67 career at-bats at Single-A. Crow-Armstrong missed most of last season after needing shoulder surgery. He has the look of a future five-category contributor and should soon get the bump to High-A.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Laces walk-off single Sunday

Winker went 1-for-5 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a game-winning run-scoring single in an extra-innings win over the Royals on Sunday. Winker played a critical role in the red-hot Mariners' win, as his 10th-inning sacrifice fly tied the game at 4-4 and his 12th-inning single plated Adam Frazier with the winning run. Winker is showing signs of breaking out of a recent slump, as he was productive as a pinch hitter Saturday night before Sunday's two-RBI tally.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Zach Jackson: Strong multi-inning effort

Jackson recorded his third hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson got his six outs on an efficient 22 pitches, 14 of which found the strike zone. The 27-year-old right-hander has now generated scoreless efforts in three of his last four appearances, a stretch during which he's lowered his ERA from 5.40 to 3.86 while also generating a 5:0 K:BB over 3.2 innings.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Expected to go on COVID list

The Red Sox are expected to place Crawford on the restricted list Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Crawford didn't travel with the team to Toronto on Monday, presumably due to his status as unvaccinated player who is thus ineligible to enter Canada. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return to the team when the Red Sox take on the Orioles on Friday. In seven innings this season, Crawford has surrendered seven runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out 11 batters.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: On base three times Sunday

Wendle went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta. His seventh-inning two-bagger brought home Garrett Cooper for what at the time seemed like an insurance run, but it wound up being the difference in a 5-4 victory. Wendle has been on a tear to begin his tenure with the Marlins, slashing .341/.396/.455 through 13 games with five doubles, two steals, five RBI and six runs.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Mills
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Scores thrice in win

Frazier went 1-for-5 with a walk and three runs in an extra-innings win over the Royals on Sunday. Frazier's weekend funk at the plate persisted to an extent, but the talented leadoff man still made a solid impact, including scoring the winning run in the 12th inning on Jesse Winker's single. Frazier went just 1-for-14 during the three-game series versus the Royals, but given his previous body of work, he's likely to snap out of that malaise in short order.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Brady House: Raking to begin season

House went 2-for-6 with a home run and four RBI for Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday. The 11th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, House is still only 18 years old but has been tearing up full-season ball, slashing .379/.455/.530 through 15 games for Fredericksburg with two homers and 23 RBI. His 22.1 percent strikeout rate and 9.1 percent walk rate are both very encouraging, and while the Nationals won't want to rush him up the ladder, they also might have little choice but to promote him to High-A over the summer just to keep him challenged. House was already a borderline top-50 dynasty prospect, but his stock could rise rapidly if he keeps this up.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Pops first homer of season

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He accounted for all the Nationals' offense on the day with a single in the first inning and a two-run shot off Logan Webb in the third. The homer was Hernandez's first of the year, but he continues to find success on the strong side of a platoon, slashing .333/.361/.485 through 36 plate appearances with six RBI.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Rehab#Triple A Iowa#The Chicago Tribune#Bp
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Unravels in non-save situation

Scott gave up three runs on two hits while striking out one and getting just one out before being replaced in the ninth inning Sunday against Atlanta. He entered with a 5-1 lead and Miami ended up winning 5-4. Scott struck out Travis Demeritte for what would have been the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Resumes rehab assignment Wednesday

Acuna (knee) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna played in his fifth rehab game with Gwinnett on Sunday and has continued to excel during the minor-league assignment. In addition to raking at the plate with a .357/.550/.429 slash line and 6:4 BB:K, Acuna hasn't shown any hesitation about testing his surgically repaired right knee on the bases, as he's nabbed three steals in as many attempts. He'll get a couple days of rest before playing seven innings in right field Wednesday and nine innings in the outfield Thursday in what could be his final two games with Gwinnett. If Acuna checks out fine after playing back-to-back days, Atlanta could be compelled to bring him back from the 10-day injured list for its weekend series in Texas against the Rangers. Atlanta initially set May 6 as a target date for Acuna's return, but based on how well he's fared on his rehab assignment thus far, sometime between Friday and next Monday now looks like a realistic range for the star outfielder to make his season debut for the big club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Return could get pushed up

Acuna (knee) has performed so well on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett that Atlanta could activate him sooner than the original target date of May 6, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The team begins a road trip Friday against the Rangers, and while April 29 might be a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Six hot starting pitchers to buy and three to sell, from Eric Lauer to Noah Syndergaard

Despite posting a 3.19 ERA last season, Eric Lauer entered 2022 with an ADP of just 326.1 in NFC drafts, so it's clear nobody was really buying his apparent breakout. Through three starts, however, he's sporting a 2.20 ERA with the peripherals to match, so clearly, the Fantasy community missed on Lauer, right? It's not that simple. Because, while Lauer did pitch more effectively in 2021 than we had seen in previous seasons, his 3.87 expected ERA indicated there was some good luck involved, and with a good-but-not-great strikeout rate and volume questions, skepticism was certainly warranted. However, it's a lot harder to be skeptical after what we've seen from him so far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Draws four walks Sunday

Rendon went 0-for-1 with four walks and a run in Sunday's 7-6 victory versus Baltimore. Rendon's patience paid off throughout the contest, as the veteran third baseman reached base four times on free passes. Coming into the contest, he had taken six walks over 13 games. Rendon's on-base percentage was buoyed to .351 with his walk-heavy Sunday, but he is hitting a modest .200 on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Testing injured elbow Tuesday

Harper is scheduled to test out his lingering right elbow injury during a pregame throwing session Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harper has yet to miss a game this season on account of the injury, but he's served as the Phillies' designated hitter in each of the past seven games as a result of the elbow issue. Even if Harper checks out well during his throwing session Tuesday, manager Joe Girardi has already said that it's doubtful the 29-year-old will reclaim his usual duties in right field this week. Instead, Harper is expected to gradually increase his throwing distance over a period of several days before the Phillies feel comfortable using him on defense. Aside from uncharacteristically drawing zero walks over his last seven starts at DH, Harper has continued to perform well from a fantasy perspective with a .300 average, four extra-base hits (one home run and three doubles), four RBI and four runs over that stretch. Despite Harper's injury, fantasy managers shouldn't have much hesitation about keeping him active while he likely picks up six or seven starts at DH during the Phillies' seven-game week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bears' Julien Davenport: Links up with Bears

Chicago signed Davenport to a one-year contract Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Davenport stands to play a depth role along the Bears' offensive line. His versatility as a swing tackle could help his chances of making the roster.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy