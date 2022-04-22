Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Takes seat Friday

The Mariners designated Ford for assignment Monday. The transaction frees up space on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Ford didn't see any action off the Seattle bench during his six-game stint with the big club.
The Yankees didn’t spend big money in MLB free agency this offseason, but that only means these five players could be dealt in season. Plenty of Yankees fans were unhappy with Brian Cashman’s decision not to spend big in free agency this offseason. The upside to that inactivity is that New York is now well-positioned to make a big move via an in-season trade if the right player comes available.
Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
The Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night dropped a taut 1-0 contest to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers and in doing so slipped to 6-10 on the young season. Compounding frustrations for the Phillies was the erratic strike zone of home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, who's perhaps the most heavily criticized ump working in the sport right now.
Bart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers. Bart and Curt Casali will alternate turns behind the dish for the 10th consecutive game. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't suggested that the two backstops will work in a timeshare moving forward, so Bart can probably be viewed as the nominal No. 1 option for the time being.
Williams was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Williams was sent to the minors last week, but he'll rejoin the Giants to provide depth after Mike Yastrzemski (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday. Williams has appeared in five major-league games this year and has gone 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a strikeout.
Brosseau will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Giants. Brosseau will crack the lineup for the sixth time this season, with all of his starts coming at third base, where he's filled the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Jace Peterson. Both Brosseau and Peterson are both soon expected to see their opportunities to play the hot corner take a hit, as Luis Urias (quadriceps) looks on track to return from the injured list later this week.
The Red Sox called up Schreiber from Triple-A Worcester on Monday. With pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford ineligible to compete in the Red Sox's four-game series in Toronto that begins Monday due to their statuses as unvaccinated players, Schreiber and Tyler Danish were summoned from Worcester to provide reinforcement out of the bullpen. Once the series comes to an end, Schreiber will more than likely be outrighted off the 40-man roster and sent back to Triple-A.
The Red Sox recalled Danish from Triple-A Worcester on Monday. Though Danish was technically optioned to Worcester on Sunday, he remained part of the Red Sox's taxi squad in anticipation of rejoining the active roster for the team's four-game series in Toronto this week. With Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford both unable to cross the Canadian border due to their status as unvaccinated players and thus landing on the restricted list, Danish and John Schreiber will join the big club in Toronto to provide fresh arms out of the bullpen.
I was planning on writing a piece for Monday around 10 numbers you need to know from the first few weeks of the MLB season, but as I started researching for it, I kept coming back to one number being far more important than any other when thinking about how the rest of the Fantasy Baseball campaign may play out: 1.233: That number is the collective wOBA on barreled balls so far this season for all hitters. This number, more than any other, might tell us more about how this season is going to go than any other.
Jankowski is on the bench for Monday's game against the Cardinals. Jankowski made four consecutive starts in center field from April 15 through 19 while Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha were on the COVID-19 injured list, but Jankowski has since seen his playing time dry up with both ill players having been activated. He'll be on the bench for the fifth time in seven games Monday and is expected to see most of his usage as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner moving forward.
Walker (shoulder) felt good after throwing four simulated innings Monday and remains on track to pitch during the weekend series against the Phillies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Walker exited his season debut after just two innings due to right shoulder bursitis, but he's on track to...
Winker went 1-for-5 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a game-winning run-scoring single in an extra-innings win over the Royals on Sunday. Winker played a critical role in the red-hot Mariners' win, as his 10th-inning sacrifice fly tied the game at 4-4 and his 12th-inning single plated Adam Frazier with the winning run. Winker is showing signs of breaking out of a recent slump, as he was productive as a pinch hitter Saturday night before Sunday's two-RBI tally.
The Giants placed Yastrzemski (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday. Yastrzemski was revealed to have tested positive for the virus shortly before Sunday's 12-3 win over the Nationals, and while he was out of the lineup for that game, the Giants waited a day before officially moving him off the active roster. San Francisco recalled utility man Luke Williams from Triple-A Sacramento to provide an extra bat off the bench while Yastrzemski recovers from the virus.
General manager Ross Atkins said Monday that Biggio is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and will likely be placed on the injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Biggio is still undergoing testing for COVID-19, but he'll likely isolate from the team as a precautionary measure while he awaits his results. If he's ultimately placed on the COVID-19 IL, the 27-year-old will be eligible to rejoin the club as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols.
Martinez (groin) will return to the lineup as a designated hitter Monday against Toronto, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. A sore groin cost Martinez four games, but he avoided a trip to the injured list and is now ready to go. He was off to a solid start prior to the injury, hitting .268/.354/.463 through 12 games.
Biggio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox. Biggio had started in four of the Jays' last five games but wasn't able to break out of his season-long funk at the plate. He's now reached base only four times in his 28 plate appearances in 2022, with his lowly .214 on-base average on the campaign making his .322 OBA from 2021 desirable by comparison. Biggio's struggles at the dish dating back to the start of the last season have seemingly resulted in him moving into more of a utility role, as Santiago Espinal has taken the reins as Toronto's everyday second baseman.
Casali will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Brewers. Casali has now picked up five starts behind the plate over the Giants' last 10 games, with nominal No. 1 catcher Joey Bart receiving the same workload. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't suggested that the two backstops will be deployed in a timeshare all season, but Casali at least looks as though he'll play more frequently than the typical No. 2 catcher. Casali has yet to offer much from a fantasy perspective this season, as he enters Monday's game with a .158/.200/.211 slash line and 45 percent strikeout rate across 20 plate appearances.
The Red Sox officially placed Crawford (personal) on the restricted list Monday. As was expected after Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported earlier Monday that Crawford didn't make the trip to Toronto, the 26-year-old right-hander will go on the restricted list since he's unvaccinated and therefore ineligible to cross the Canadian border. The Red Sox brought up right-hander John Schreiber from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move to serve as bullpen depth while Crawford is unavailable for the four-game series with the Blue Jays.
Frazier went 1-for-5 with a walk and three runs in an extra-innings win over the Royals on Sunday. Frazier's weekend funk at the plate persisted to an extent, but the talented leadoff man still made a solid impact, including scoring the winning run in the 12th inning on Jesse Winker's single. Frazier went just 1-for-14 during the three-game series versus the Royals, but given his previous body of work, he's likely to snap out of that malaise in short order.
Comments / 0