Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Takes seat Friday

I was planning on writing a piece for Monday around 10 numbers you need to know from the first few weeks of the MLB season, but as I started researching for it, I kept coming back to one number being far more important than any other when thinking about how the rest of the Fantasy Baseball campaign may play out: 1.233: That number is the collective wOBA on barreled balls so far this season for all hitters. This number, more than any other, might tell us more about how this season is going to go than any other.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO