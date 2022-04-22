ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Dies Following Fall Into Island Park Inlet, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Island Park in Nassau County Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

A 67-year-old man died after falling into an inlet in the back of his Long Island home, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department announced that the man fell into the water shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 in Island Park after being alerted by a neighbor.

According to police, the man - whose name has not yet been released - fell into the inlet in the rear of his Julian Place residence.

Police said that officers were notified that the man exited the back of his home and never returned. His neighbor then became aware of the situation and aided in the search.

The man was later found in the water and pulled onto the dock by a neighbor before officers arrived, investigators said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police EMT.

It is unclear what caused the man to fall into the inlet.

The investigation is ongoing.

