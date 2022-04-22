ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New details: Local teacher arrested for lewdness with child

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRJi6_0fH8U0qV00

An arrest report reveals new details about the arrest of a Las Vegas special education teacher.

Police say Alfredo Caracena, 63, inappropriately touched a student at Walter Bracken Elementary School during school hours.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas elementary school teacher arrested for lewdness with child

A teacher's aide normally worked in Caracena's classroom, but was not at work that day. According to the report, Caracena had a female student sit on his lap. He then began to touch her body and asked if she liked it, the report states.

The student told another teacher what happened, and that teacher reported it to the school's principal. Caracena was sent home, the principal told police.

When police arrived at the school to investigate, Caracena had already put in his resignation. He had been employed with CCSD since 2018, a spokesperson said previously.

He was arrested for two counts of lewdness with a child, and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 6.

Comments / 11

Pamela Wilson
3d ago

i am so happy that the child reported him and swift action was taken He is a stupid , lawless big man. I just left to wonder if he did it before to other students.

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ccsd
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Special Education
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

2-year-old dies after being found in family’s bathtub

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Family Services (CCDFS) is investigating following reports of the death of 2-year-old Caleb Vanne. According to a public disclosure form from the department, the toddler died March 31 after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub in his family’s home. On March 30, CCDFS received a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Parent slams CCSD’s internal response to teacher lewdness arrest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District teacher was arrested last Wednesday on two counts of lewdness with a child charges. A parent of a student in that teacher’s classroom is sharing her outrage, specifically on how the district and administrators handled outreach to exposed families. Meanwhile, the district is coming to their own defense.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy