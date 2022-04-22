Sherri Papini’s husband Keith files for divorce two days after she pleads guilty to faking own abduction six years ago

SHERRI Papini's husband has filed for divorce. just two days after she pleaded guilty to faking her own abduction six years ago.

Keith Papini filed the papers on Wednesday, with a hearing set for May 9, as reported by the Sacramento Bee.

Sherri Papini's husband Keith has filed for divorce days after she admitted to faking her own kidnapping Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Sherri, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of mail fraud and lying to a federal officer Credit: AP

Keith had stood by his wife for six years as police suspected the alleged kidnapping had been a hoax Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

He had stood by his wife for six years as she insisted she had been kidnapped despite police suspicion that it had all been a hoax.

A tearful Sherri, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of mail fraud and lying to a federal officer.

“I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me," Sheri's statement to the court read.

She also pledged to "work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."

Her admission has brought a close to a six-year saga that began on November 2, 2016, after she vanished while out jogging in her hometown of Redding, California.

She then mysteriously reappeared 22 days later on Thanksgiving Day at the side of a road 120 miles away. Shackled and bruised, Sherri claimed to have been abducted and held captive by two gun-wielding Hispanic women for reasons unknown.

In addition to being found shackled and in a state of emaciation, Sherri was also covered in bruises, had her long blond hair shaved off, a "brand" on her right shoulder, and had a broken nose.

Prosecutors said she inflicted the injuries on herself to substantiate her bogus claims.

After a six-year investigation, authorities determined that Sherri was staying with her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes, at the time she was presumed missing.

The mayor of Redding at the time, Missy McArthur, told The Sun how Sherri's frightening claims sent shockwaves rippling out across the Northern California city of 95,000.

McArthur also expressed her deepest sympathy to Keith, and their two young children, calling it a "horrible thing" they've all endured.

The former mayor recounted to The US Sun how she met with Sherri and Keith at her home just two weeks after she was found emaciated and shackled at the side of a road on Nov. 24, 2016.

Throughout the duration of their meeting, Missy said Sherri remained relatively silent, save for a few mumbles, as she allowed Keith to do the talking while she cuddled up next to him and stared vacantly into space.

Missy said Sherri’s body language was akin to someone who was frightened and needed to be protected.

Sherri also never made eye contact as Keith explained that she was too frightened to look anyone in the face because her captors had threatened to hurt her if she looked at them.

“So she kept her eyes down the whole time,” Missy remembered. “She stayed in character and she didn’t speak.

“Maybe that was one of her good ploys, you know, ‘ you can’t get caught up in lies if you don’t speak.’

“[But] I fell for it hook, line and sinker,” she added. “I was completely duped.”

