ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Sherri Papini’s husband Keith files for divorce two days after she pleads guilty to faking own abduction six years ago

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SHERRI Papini's husband has filed for divorce. just two days after she pleaded guilty to faking her own abduction six years ago.

Keith Papini filed the papers on Wednesday, with a hearing set for May 9, as reported by the Sacramento Bee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407KMZ_0fH8TuiN00
Sherri Papini's husband Keith has filed for divorce days after she admitted to faking her own kidnapping Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIB4E_0fH8TuiN00
Sherri, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of mail fraud and lying to a federal officer Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiThf_0fH8TuiN00
Keith had stood by his wife for six years as police suspected the alleged kidnapping had been a hoax Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

He had stood by his wife for six years as she insisted she had been kidnapped despite police suspicion that it had all been a hoax.

A tearful Sherri, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of mail fraud and lying to a federal officer.

“I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me," Sheri's statement to the court read.

She also pledged to "work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuJoX_0fH8TuiN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElMGG_0fH8TuiN00

Her admission has brought a close to a six-year saga that began on November 2, 2016, after she vanished while out jogging in her hometown of Redding, California.

She then mysteriously reappeared 22 days later on Thanksgiving Day at the side of a road 120 miles away. Shackled and bruised, Sherri claimed to have been abducted and held captive by two gun-wielding Hispanic women for reasons unknown.

In addition to being found shackled and in a state of emaciation, Sherri was also covered in bruises, had her long blond hair shaved off, a "brand" on her right shoulder, and had a broken nose.

Prosecutors said she inflicted the injuries on herself to substantiate her bogus claims.

After a six-year investigation, authorities determined that Sherri was staying with her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes, at the time she was presumed missing.

The mayor of Redding at the time, Missy McArthur, told The Sun how Sherri's frightening claims sent shockwaves rippling out across the Northern California city of 95,000.

McArthur also expressed her deepest sympathy to Keith, and their two young children, calling it a "horrible thing" they've all endured.

The former mayor recounted to The US Sun how she met with Sherri and Keith at her home just two weeks after she was found emaciated and shackled at the side of a road on Nov. 24, 2016.

Throughout the duration of their meeting, Missy said Sherri remained relatively silent, save for a few mumbles, as she allowed Keith to do the talking while she cuddled up next to him and stared vacantly into space.

Missy said Sherri’s body language was akin to someone who was frightened and needed to be protected.

Sherri also never made eye contact as Keith explained that she was too frightened to look anyone in the face because her captors had threatened to hurt her if she looked at them.

“So she kept her eyes down the whole time,” Missy remembered. “She stayed in character and she didn’t speak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqbrt_0fH8TuiN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7kPa_0fH8TuiN00

“Maybe that was one of her good ploys, you know, ‘ you can’t get caught up in lies if you don’t speak.’

“[But] I fell for it hook, line and sinker,” she added. “I was completely duped.”

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Society
Redding, CA
Society
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Abduction#The Sacramento Bee#Hispanic
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Kids in a Tub in 2001, Annually Declines Release from Mental Hospital

Nearly 21 years ago, Andrea Yates horrified the nation when she confessed to drowning her five young children in the bathtub of their suburban Houston home on June 20, 2001. Yates, who was 37 years old at the time, suffered from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia. According to court testimony, she waited for her husband, Rusty, to go to work. When he was gone, she began to drown her children one by one.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
The Independent

Texas carries out execution of oldest death row inmate as Melissa Lucio continues to fight for freedom

Texas has executed its oldest death row inmate by way of lethal injection. Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was put to death just before 6.40pm on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buntion, the first inmate executed in the state this year, was put on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Houston police motorcycle officer, James Irby, after a 1990 traffic stop. During the fatal stop, Buntion shot the 19-year police veteran in the head and shot him twice more in the back once he fell to the ground. According to...
POLITICS
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

I was furious when my boyfriend's doctor called me by his ex-girlfriend's name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It took years for me to admit it wasn't my boyfriend's fault. My boyfriend asked me to accompany him to a doctor's appointment, and I agreed. What I didn't know was that his ex-girlfriend had accompanied him to his previous appointment, and they had written her name on his chart. I don't know the reason they wrote her name down, because I didn't get to read the note on the chart.
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
402K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy