Disappearance of Debanhi Escobar solved as teen’s body found in motel cistern after final picture on ‘death road’

By Lauren Fruen
 3 days ago
THE body of a teenager pictured in a haunting final image has been found in a motel cistern, according to the girl's devastated father.

Debanhi Escobar was last seen two weeks ago standing on a highway dubbed "death road" before she vanished into thin air.

Debhani Escobar disappeared after being abandoned on 'death road' on April 8 Credit: Newsflash
Taxi driver Jesús, 47, chillingly took this final snap of the teen before she vanished Credit: Newsflash
Members of the police guard the exterior of a motel where the body of a woman was discovered Credit: EPA

Now her dad Mario Escobar has told El Pais his daughter was found dead on Thursday.

He said: "My daughter is dead. And I do not know what to do."

Officials are yet to confirm the body found is that of Debanhi.

A statement from the State Prosecutor's Office read: "The investigating agents assigned to the case have located a lifeless body in inside an abandoned water cistern."

But Mario added: "I demand that it be clarified why Debanhi disappeared."

Escobar, 18, disappeared following a night out in Nuevo León, Mexico, with two friends.

She had enjoyed an evening of partying in the city of Escobedo on April 8 before an argument erupted with one of her friends.

The pal contacted an off-duty taxi driver known to the trio - identified only as 47-year-old Jesús - to take Debhani home.

But during the journey, a "heated discussion" is said to have ensued between the teen and the driver.

Cab driver Jesús, who mysteriously had his rideshare app turned off on the trip, then dumped Debhani on the side of the road.

He left her stranded on the side of the highway that leads to the Tamaulipas border town of Nuevo Laredo, known as "death road".

The desolate 219km strip acquired its ominous nickname due to the staggering number of people who have gone missing there.

Taxi driver Jesús then took the final image of Debhani last seen alive to send to her friends at around 5am on April 9.

He has since been arrested on drugs charges, with his apprehension believed to be linked to the disappearance.

The cabbie, who has reportedly been investigated for harassment and attempted kidnapping of women in the past, was taken into custody on Tuesday and questioned about Debahni's disappearance by cops.

In the final image he snapped of her, the 18-year-old can be seen defiantly facing away and staring down the road while wearing a crop top and long skirt.

She was then spotted on security footage entering the site of Alcosa Transportes Internacionales, a trucking company, shortly after.

But Debhani was never seen exiting.

Bodies have then been found discarded along the eerie road that is feared by locals - where 77 people disappeared during last year alone.

Haunting stories from a handful of survivors each claim they were ambushed by armed men.

Seven women are reported missing in Mexico each day.

Most cases are centred in regions of Mexico State, Morelos, Jalisco, and Nuevo León, according to data analysed by Mexico’s National Missing Persons Commission.

Nuevo León Governor Samuel García and state security chief Aldo Fasci said authorities in the states of Baja California, Durango and Tamaulipas have joined in on the search for Debhani.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cistern#Missing Person#El Pais
