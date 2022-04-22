MARTA introducing electric fleet of buses in celebration of Earth Day

ATLANTA — Earth Day is upon us and MARTA is committed to environmental improvement by launching a fleet of electric buses.

MARTA announced Friday the fleet is set to serve the community starting in May.

“The future of MARTA’s bus fleet is electric, which will help combat climate change and reduce public health impacts from air pollution, especially in vulnerable populations. The launch of our first electric buses is the perfect way to celebrate Earth Day and all of MARTA’s sustainability efforts,” MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said.

Three electric buses will be in circulation on May 1, on Routes 2 and 102 with the support of MARTA partners, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), New Flyer, Siemens, Georgia Power, and the Center for Transportation and the Environment.

MARTA will also introduce three additional electric buses that will be introduced at a later date and recently received funding to purchase more, totaling a fleet of 12.

