A Secret Restaurant In An 1880s Church Is Now Open To The Public

A Logan Square church has been running a secret restaurant, and now, it’s open to everyone.

Saint Emeric has been operating in secret for the last three years, tucked away in the halls of a decades-old building. Known only through word of mouth, the venue has been hosting dinners and private events galore– but only those in the know can score a ticket. The menu is curated by executive chef Eric Brown, and the decor is appropriately gothic and moody. Saint Emeric is also been known to bring on guest chefs for a short time or as an in house residency.

The church has seen changes over the years. Previously known as the Hungarian Catholic Church of St. Emeric and later, the St. Hedwig Mission Church in 1939, the mysterious location even served as a single-family home at one point. In 2019, co-owners by Jim Jacoby and Molly Morter, took over the property, moving into the top floor, before turning the living room into an event space and the high-tech kitchen into a pop up space before it became the secret eatery it is today.

As for the menu, prepare for a seven-course tasting menu but don’t even think about perusing the options beforehand. Chef Brown likes it to be a surprise, as those who book reservations only get a glimpse of the menu beforehand. It’s BYOB, too, as they don’t yet have a liquor license– though Brown is happy to offer suggestions on beverage pairings ahead of the reservation.

There are also musical performances to attend with a recently launched gospel brunch (at $75 a person). This will include a performance by local gospel group Mark Hubbard and the Voices, along with an exquisite three-course tasting menu by chef Lisa Shaw.

While the elusive Saint Emeric has gone public, they are ready to revel all just yet– and don’t plan to post their exact address online. The thrilling and rare venue is available, though, so go ahead and book a table for a Friday or Saturday chefs dinner here . Visit their mysterious password protected website here .