ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

A Secret Restaurant In An 1880s Church Is Now Open To The Public

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SdqX_0fH8RmyD00

A Logan Square church has been running a secret restaurant, and now, it’s open to everyone.

Saint Emeric has been operating in secret for the last three years, tucked away in the halls of a decades-old building. Known only through word of mouth, the venue has been hosting dinners and private events galore– but only those in the know can score a ticket. The menu is curated by executive chef Eric Brown, and the decor is appropriately gothic and moody. Saint Emeric is also been known to bring on guest chefs for a short time or as an in house residency.

The church has seen changes over the years. Previously known as the Hungarian Catholic Church of St. Emeric and later, the St. Hedwig Mission Church in 1939, the mysterious location even served as a single-family home at one point. In 2019, co-owners by Jim Jacoby and Molly Morter, took over the property, moving into the top floor, before turning the living room into an event space and the high-tech kitchen into a pop up space before it became the secret eatery it is today.

As for the menu, prepare for a seven-course tasting menu but don’t even think about perusing the options beforehand. Chef Brown likes it to be a surprise, as those who book reservations only get a glimpse of the menu beforehand. It’s BYOB, too, as they don’t yet have a liquor license– though Brown is happy to offer suggestions on beverage pairings ahead of the reservation.

There are also musical performances to attend with a recently launched  gospel brunch (at $75 a person). This will include a performance by local gospel group Mark Hubbard and the Voices, along with an exquisite three-course tasting menu by chef Lisa Shaw.

While the elusive Saint Emeric has gone public, they are ready to revel all just yet– and don’t plan to post their exact address online. The thrilling and rare venue is available, though, so go ahead and book a table for a Friday or Saturday chefs dinner here . Visit their mysterious password protected website here .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
Greyson F

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Logan County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
County
Logan County, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Wichita Eagle

Burger King’s Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy’s)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Newest Blizzard Is a Nostalgic One

Growing up, I would attend my classmates' birthday parties, hoping a particular delicacy would be on the figurative menu. And that, my friends, is dirt pie, the indulgent chocolate Oreo pudding combo sprinkled with candy worms. Now, you can get that nostalgic favorite at your local Dairy Queen and in...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Woman Unknowingly Spends $500 on Seafood at Restaurant in Viral TikTok

Frequently eating out can get really expensive, really fast, especially when you load up on appetizers and/or alcoholic beverages before your entree comes out. That doesn't mean there aren't ways to occasionally enjoy fine dining without breaking the bank, either. Reading up on portion sizes beforehand can help you make informed decisions, and if you and a friend wanted to try a new place out, getting different entrees and divvying up the portions, and the bill, could help you experience that great new place you've been meaning to try.
DRINKS
GATOR 99.5

Hotel Chains Across America End The Most Basic Amenity

What happened to getting fresh linens and having your bed turned down at your favorite hotel? For me, that was something to look forward to while away on vacation. Returning to a clean room and crisp bedding inviting you to plunge in and get some good old r&r. Yep, those were the good ol days. I saw an article on nerd.wallet.com that talked about this very topic! The truth is, hospitality is disappearing in hotel chains across the nation.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

30% Would Most Want To Eat At This Famous Celebrity's Restaurant

It's no news to cooking show fans that some of TV's most famous chefs have their own restaurants, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burger Palace. But many celebrities outside of the culinary world have also added restaurateur to their resumes, giving fans the unique chance to dine like their favorite stars. Celeb-backed eateries have popped up all over the country, reflecting a variety of tastes and cultures. Eminem opened Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, inspired by his famous song lyric. Ludacris runs Chicken + Beer in Atlanta, which serves up exactly what the name suggests. Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners spot in New Orleans donates many of its profits to charity.
RESTAURANTS
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
205
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy