Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford gave the Liverpool fans a cheeky grin and a wink in the first-half of Sunday's Merseyside derby before the Toffees went on to lose the game. Frank Lampard's side didn't have much of the ball in the opening 45 minutes. In fact, they completed 32 passes in the first half at Anfield – the fewest by a team in the opening period of a Premier League game since November 2006.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO