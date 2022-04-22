ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Vegas 52 preview: ‘Lemos vs Andrade’ predictions

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 52 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., April 23, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a five-round strawweight showdown between Amanda Lemos and...

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live stream: Free links to boxing title fight spread online amid security warnings

Tyson Fury is set to take on Dillian Whyte on Saturday in an all English bout for the heavyweight boxing title.Anticipation is high for what the undefeated Gypsy King claims will be his final contest, with 94,000 tickets sold for the Wembly bout, and even more fans expected to watch via pay-per-view.People in the UK are expected to pay £24.95 via BT Sport Box Office (€29.99 in the Republic of Ireland), while those in the US can catch it on ESPN+ for $69.99.As with previous high-profile fights, the high price to watch the Fury vs Whyte contest could mean that...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Espn#Combat#Sports#Espn Strawweight#Ufc Apex#Strawweight#Peruvian#Mma
MMA Fighting

Tyson Fury retired from boxing, still wants special-rules fight with Francis Ngannou: ‘It will be a clash of the titans’

Tyson Fury has finished with his professional boxing career, but that doesn’t mean he’s done fighting just yet. Following a stunning sixth-round knockout over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in England, the 33-year-old heavyweight champion confirmed he has officially retired, moving his record to 32-0-1 with the win.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
MMAmania.com

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte prediction, full fight preview

WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, faces someone other than Deontay Wilder for the first time since 2019 this afternoon (Sat., April 23, 2022), taking on well-traveled countryman, Dillian Whyte, inside the venerable Wembley Stadium in London, England. “The Body Snatcher” has been chasing this opportunity since initially becoming mandatory challenger...
SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 52’s Amanda Lemos

Former Jungle Fight champion, Amanda Lemos, will take a major step up opposite knockout artist, Jessica Andrade, this Saturday (April 23, 2022, 2021) at UFC Vegas 52 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lemos’ career trajectory is certainly unusual. The Brazilian brought an undefeated record (6-0-1) and regional title...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 52 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Lemos Vs Andrade

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 52 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 23, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN+. The promotion’s latest (but not greatest) “Fight Night” card is topped by the 115-pound showdown between No. 10-ranked strawweight up-and-comer Amanda Lemos and former division champion Jessica Andrade, who makes her return to strawweight after coming up short in her bid to become flyweight champion. Before that five-round all-Brazilian battle gets underway, longtime lightweight “Carpenter” Clay Guida will try to impose his considerable will upon Peruvian grappling whiz kid Claudio Puelles in the UFC Vegas 52 co-main event. Flyweights Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa, as well as featherweights Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata, will also see ESPN+ main card action in “Sin City.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy