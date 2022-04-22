ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bling stocks are approaching 2020 pain level

 3 days ago
MILAN, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China is emerging as a bigger headache than Russia for bling companies. Luxury conglomerate Kering (PRTP.PA) reported a 21% year-on-year rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday. Yet revenue at its star brand Gucci, which represents half of the group’s total and is popular in China, grew only 13%, triggering a 6% share price fall. Lockdowns in large Chinese cities including wealthy Shanghai are partly to blame. Besides the obvious shop closures, the quarantines are disrupting online sales as logistical centres are also shut. This makes it harder for Kering and its rivals to use e-commerce to offset lost physical sales.

There may be more bad news to come. If China persists with draconian closures to fight Covid-19, this will hurt bling companies more than the Ukrainian crisis. Sales of luxury goods in China were 66 billion euros in 2021, 21% of the global total. Russian purchases, now hit by sanctions, represent at best 4%. Shares in Europe’s top 10 luxury groups are down 17% on average this year. That’s worryingly close to the 24% fall over the same period of 2020, when the pandemic had just emerged and much of the world was in quarantine. Betting on a quick rebound looks premature. (By Lisa Jucca)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

