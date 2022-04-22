Next weeks may be decisive in Ukraine war, EU official says

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Russia will likely increase its military attacks in eastern Ukraine and along the country's coast, a senior EU official said on Friday, with the next weeks seen as potentially decisive for the war.

"This is not a fairy tale with an imminent happy ending. I think we are likely to see a very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks in the east, I think we are likely to see an intensification of Russian military attacks along the coast," the official told reporters.

"I think we will see the next couple of weeks as being decisive."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.