Military

Next weeks may be decisive in Ukraine war, EU official says

By Reuters
 3 days ago
BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Russia will likely increase its military attacks in eastern Ukraine and along the country's coast, a senior EU official said on Friday, with the next weeks seen as potentially decisive for the war.

"This is not a fairy tale with an imminent happy ending. I think we are likely to see a very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks in the east, I think we are likely to see an intensification of Russian military attacks along the coast," the official told reporters.

"I think we will see the next couple of weeks as being decisive."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

ch
1d ago

The war will not end till the Ukraine receives compensation and Russia faces justice. The sanctions will continue.5 million+ refugees will become 5 million terrorists and the terrorism in Russia will have no moral limits and no boundaries. The more horrific the weapon, the more awful the suffering the better, because putin set that standard for Ukrainians. No Russian in or out of Russia will be safe, and some who never supported putin will suffer as well. Russia deserves this and will live with it for decades.

Jon Elliott
1d ago

they keep feeding Ukraine money and weapons and zelensky keeps killing his own people. He feeds his 35 million dollar mansion in Florida and 2 billion dollars in an off shore account in Costa Rica. Does he have enough now?

