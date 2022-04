A fan-favorite BBQ event that raised $1 million for charities in Bay City from 1992 to 2012 is being revived this summer. The four-day festival renamed Labadie Pig Fest, is keeping the old event’s ticket price structure and location in Veterans Memorial Park in Bay City. It is also set to include food served by award-winning BBQ restaurant vendors from across the nation, live music and children’s activities, according to the Labadie Pig Fest Facebook page.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO