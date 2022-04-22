New Evidence Shows Johnny Depp Passed Out, Lines Of Cocaine & More — See The Shocking Pics

Not his best photos!

The ongoing hearing of Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard became even more intense after a series of shocking images featuring the actor were displayed for the jury.

The actor is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him in a 2018 article where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

In the Virginia court on Thursday, April 21, Heard's defense showed the jurors various images to portray the Pirates of the Caribbean star in less-than-flattering light.

In perhaps the most shocking photo of the bunch, Depp, 58, is seen asleep with a tub of melted ice cream spilling all over him, which he claimed Heard took of him in Boston in 2014.

"I wasn't participating in the festival of ice cream. That was a wonderful picture for her to take, she snapped it," Depp quipped to Heard's attorneys, who said he was "passed out" in the photo, per Marca.

"'Passed out' is an interesting way of putting it. I was asleep," he stated after admitting he had worked a 17-hour day and took prescription opioids to get to sleep.

Another jarring photo presented on Thursday showed a table filled with alcohol, a pill box, tobacco, a Keith Richards CD and four lines of cocaine.

Depp claimed the photo —which was reportedly taken in 2013 — was snapped when he had "fallen off the wagon," The New York Post reported.

Heard's team proceeded to ask if he normally drinks whiskey in the morning, to which he responded: "Isn't happy hour anytime?" which earned some laughs from the gallery.

The attorney then showed jurors a string of text messages that Depp sent to friends, including a message to actor Paul Bettany from 2013, where he wrote: "Let's burn Amber!!!"

“Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” Depp wrote in another text, according to the outlet. “I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Another photograph showed the bags of drug paraphernalia in Depp's home.

Undated footage from a fight in the estranged pair's West Hollywood home was also shown, where Depp appeared to be slamming cabinets and throwing things around the room, according to the publication.

Despite the evidence exhibits, Depp has maintained that he never physically abused Heard, and that she was the aggressor during their volatile relationship.

"I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Miss. Heard," he reportedly stated.