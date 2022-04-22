ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Evidence Shows Johnny Depp Passed Out, Lines Of Cocaine & More — See The Shocking Pics

By Carly Silva
Not his best photos!

The ongoing hearing of Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard became even more intense after a series of shocking images featuring the actor were displayed for the jury.

The actor is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him in a 2018 article where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

In the Virginia court on Thursday, April 21, Heard's defense showed the jurors various images to portray the Pirates of the Caribbean star in less-than-flattering light.

Scroll through the images below to see the shocking pics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbtSt_0fH8QO5W00

In perhaps the most shocking photo of the bunch, Depp, 58, is seen asleep with a tub of melted ice cream spilling all over him, which he claimed Heard took of him in Boston in 2014.

"I wasn't participating in the festival of ice cream. That was a wonderful picture for her to take, she snapped it," Depp quipped to Heard's attorneys, who said he was "passed out" in the photo, per Marca.

"'Passed out' is an interesting way of putting it. I was asleep," he stated after admitting he had worked a 17-hour day and took prescription opioids to get to sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE9GH_0fH8QO5W00

Another jarring photo presented on Thursday showed a table filled with alcohol, a pill box, tobacco, a Keith Richards CD and four lines of cocaine.

Depp claimed the photo —which was reportedly taken in 2013 — was snapped when he had "fallen off the wagon," The New York Post reported.

Heard's team proceeded to ask if he normally drinks whiskey in the morning, to which he responded: "Isn't happy hour anytime?" which earned some laughs from the gallery.

The attorney then showed jurors a string of text messages that Depp sent to friends, including a message to actor Paul Bettany from 2013, where he wrote: "Let's burn Amber!!!"

“Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” Depp wrote in another text, according to the outlet. “I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109KjU_0fH8QO5W00

Another photograph showed the bags of drug paraphernalia in Depp's home.

COCAINE COURT BOMBSHELL: JOHNNY DEPP CONFESSES HE'S DONE DRUGS WITH PAUL BETTANY, SAID HE GAVE MARILYN MANSON 'PILL SO HE'D STOP TALKING SO MUCH'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SroA_0fH8QO5W00

Undated footage from a fight in the estranged pair's West Hollywood home was also shown, where Depp appeared to be slamming cabinets and throwing things around the room, according to the publication.

Despite the evidence exhibits, Depp has maintained that he never physically abused Heard, and that she was the aggressor during their volatile relationship.

"I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Miss. Heard," he reportedly stated.

Comments / 91

GF65
3d ago

So what? That doesn't prove that he physically abused her. In my opinion Ms Heard's defense is to use character assassination instead providing a police report or better yet a video proving that he physically abused her (you can't trust her cronies as witnesses). He has proven that she has a violent side to her with several witnesses that have literally seen her dark side.

Reply(4)
88
Seymor Butts
2d ago

Funny how she got videos and pictures of Johnny considering they were only married a year. Looks like she was setting him up from the jump. Let this be a lesson older men, don't mess around with women who are almost the same age as your daughter. They ain't with you for your looks.

Reply(3)
61
Lola Luna
2d ago

leave Johnny Depp alone. he admitted he's used now showing pictures of him in this state of mind only proves how ugly anyone is willing to go to continue with defamation of character, it's obvious Ms.Heard knew exactly who she was marrying his history etc. now it's a problem now she has alot of reasons why she can no longer be with Johnny. Ms. Heard should walk away from him vice versa and be happy that neither one of them need to continue with continously hurting each other in public.

Reply
27
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Cocaine
