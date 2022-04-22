ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Local events happening for Earth Day 2022

By Alice Reid
 3 days ago
Friday is Earth Day and there are several events commemorating the day in Northeast Wisconsin.

Goodwill NCW

Goodwill NCW is teaming up with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste for a Community Donation Event. Community members are invited to drop off their donations 4:30-6:30 p.m. on April 22 at Fox Cities Stadium in advance of the Timber Rattlers’ game. Anyone who donates will receive a free, reusable bag. Donors who aren’t staying for the game can drop off without paying the parking fee. More information here.

Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting several Earth Day events throughout the weekend! Click here to learn more.

Door County

It's the 2022 Door County Big Plant! More than 50 schools, churches, municipalities, organizations, and private landowners will plant 10,000 trees during the next month in the second annual Door County Big Plant. Beginning Friday, tree giveaways will be held in Sturgeon Bay, Egg Harbor, Sister Bay, Baileys Harbor, and other locations. More information can be found here.

Green Bay Spring Trash Bash

Downtown Green Bay is holding a multi-day event to clean up the city! The public is encouraged to come out any time throughout the week of April 18 - 24 and help clean up the districts and win some prizes! Click here to learn more.

Lawerence University in Appleton

President Laurie Carter will sign a Second Nature Climate Commitment at 4 p.m. Friday, April 22 in front of Main Hall. More information here.

