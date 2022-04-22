ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Christine Quinn Subtly Shades Season 5 Of 'Selling Sunset': 'Enjoy All Of Its 5,000 Fake Storylines!'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago

She's not here to play! After season 4 of Selling Sunset made Christine Quinn look like the bad guy, she didn't have the best things to say about the new season, which premiered on Friday, April 22.

"30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!" she wrote on Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans had the blonde babe's back. One person wrote, "I can't wait for all the drama that you're apparently causing just by existing! Imagine #SellingSunset without you?! What would the storyline even be?" while another added, "The only thing the girls talked about in season 4 was literally you. They were eating and drinking and damn suddenly it was all about Christine lmao. I am totally convinced that this show has made it this far bc of you!"

A third user stated, "Hey @XtineQuinn I hope your back isn’t too sore from carrying this entire cast for 5 straight seasons?"

Article continues below advertisement

Last season, the book author rubbed her castmembers the wrong way, which eventually ended up with Quinn trying to befriend newcomer Vanessa Villela . During the explosive season finale, viewers saw Mary Fitzgerald , Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause confront Quinn.

"I think the thing they get wrong about me is that I'm just like everyone else. We have this thing up here that is our brain, and we have this thing here that's our heart," the mom-of-one said in a new interview. "I think the hardest thing is you're seen one way, and then people don't realize that you have feelings. People make mistakes and it's OK."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBUxn_0fH8QHuR00

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boxUB_0fH8QHuR00

To make matters worse, Fitzgerald commented that she had only seen Quinn pregnant once, which was taken out of context.

Though Quinn is trying to make peace with the girls — Fitzgerald told OK! she would be open to reconciling with her one day — it seems like they have no interest in making amends.

"There's a reason why we choose not to have someone in our lives," Hernan said. "There's one person all of us girls have an issue with. These people are the opposite of mean girls. These are the most supportive girls to me, personally. I struggled in high school and coming into this group has been the biggest breath of fresh air."

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Chrishell Stause
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy

Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Wait, What?!? Days of Our Lives’ Chad and Abigail Could Wind Up Becoming the Biggest Victims of the Double-Wedding Disaster

Well, not only are we not getting a double wedding on Days of Our Lives, it looks like we’re about to get a double non wedding! After a fair share of some hilariously awkward stalling by Justin, Chad swooped in just in time with Jackie Cox to drop two bombs on Leo. And we’ve already seen from the spoilers tomorrow that Xander and Gwen’s ceremony is getting derailed by Abigail in an even darker fashion.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Makes an Accusation Against Sheila — and Steffy Wakes Up, Much to Her Monster-in-Law’s Horror

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 11 – 15, Steffy comes out of her coma. Read about it, and watch the preview. After trying to shoot Steffy to keep her quiet about what she did to Brooke, it was her own son that interceded and was shot. Sheila and Steffy were horrified as they watched Finn die right in front of them. To stop Steffy from calling 911, Sheila then shot Steffy!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Storylines#Heather Rae#Sellingsunset
SheKnows

Young & Restless Brought Back Diane, Only to Immediately Paint Her Into a Corner — Um… Why?!?

Once again, we just don’t get it. We’ve discussed — often — our wish for The Young and the Restless to be a smarter, more emotionally resonant and exciting show. You know, like in the good old days. But instead, it keeps making move after move that we’d swear had the single-minded goal of aggravating, infuriating or simply confusing the [bleep] out of us.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

News Roundup: Big Returns, Shocking Exits and Real-Life Tragedies

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
OK! Magazine

Inside Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna's Shocking Fight: Why Their Friendship Was 'Ending'

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has opened up like never before. Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated season 12, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards spilled all of the tea on the high stakes drama that will unfold when the hit series returns on May 11th. During a Monday, April 25, appearance on former costar Teddi Mellencamp's podcast "Two T's In A Pod," the Rinna Beauty founder, 58, and the Pretty Mess author, 50, revealed their longtime friendship hit a snag during filming. GARCELLE BEAUVAIS MOCKS ERIKA JAYNE FOR THROWING HER BOOK IN...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

37K+
Followers
165
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy