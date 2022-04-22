Christine Quinn Subtly Shades Season 5 Of 'Selling Sunset': 'Enjoy All Of Its 5,000 Fake Storylines!'

She's not here to play! After season 4 of Selling Sunset made Christine Quinn look like the bad guy, she didn't have the best things to say about the new season, which premiered on Friday, April 22.

"30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!" she wrote on Twitter.

Naturally, fans had the blonde babe's back. One person wrote, "I can't wait for all the drama that you're apparently causing just by existing! Imagine #SellingSunset without you?! What would the storyline even be?" while another added, "The only thing the girls talked about in season 4 was literally you. They were eating and drinking and damn suddenly it was all about Christine lmao. I am totally convinced that this show has made it this far bc of you!"

A third user stated, "Hey @XtineQuinn I hope your back isn’t too sore from carrying this entire cast for 5 straight seasons?"

Last season, the book author rubbed her castmembers the wrong way, which eventually ended up with Quinn trying to befriend newcomer Vanessa Villela . During the explosive season finale, viewers saw Mary Fitzgerald , Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause confront Quinn.

"I think the thing they get wrong about me is that I'm just like everyone else. We have this thing up here that is our brain, and we have this thing here that's our heart," the mom-of-one said in a new interview. "I think the hardest thing is you're seen one way, and then people don't realize that you have feelings. People make mistakes and it's OK."

To make matters worse, Fitzgerald commented that she had only seen Quinn pregnant once, which was taken out of context.

Though Quinn is trying to make peace with the girls — Fitzgerald told OK! she would be open to reconciling with her one day — it seems like they have no interest in making amends.

"There's a reason why we choose not to have someone in our lives," Hernan said. "There's one person all of us girls have an issue with. These people are the opposite of mean girls. These are the most supportive girls to me, personally. I struggled in high school and coming into this group has been the biggest breath of fresh air."