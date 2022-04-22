ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado sees same fire danger as Badger Hole, MM 117 fires

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
It's been almost four years to the date since the Badger Hole and MM 117 Fires started under the same fire danger conditions we're seeing today in Southern Colorado.

The MM 117 fire burned over 43,000 acres and began when a muffler was dragging on a car, sending sparks into the air, according to Wildfire Today .

The grass fire started quickly and died down once the winds died down.

It took 72 hours to contain the fire and 24 structures were destroyed during the fire.

The Badger Hole fire began on April 17, 2018, burning an estimated 50,568 acres in total, 33,609 of those acres in Colorado and 17,249 in Kansas.

Multiple homes, outbuildings, livestock and infrastructure losses were reported by Baca County officials.

The fire was fueled by 70 mph wind gusts in the area and quickly spread across the northeast and into the Kansas border.

A combination of dangerous wind gusts, low humidity and the likelihood of dust storm warnings are recreating that extreme fire danger we saw in 2018.

If a fire were to break out today, it could become uncontrollable due to wind gusts over 50 mph and temperatures in the 80s and 90s across the eastern plains.

These conditions would make it difficult for firefighters to control and aircrafts wouldn't be able to fly over the fire.
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

