ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to Grill Chicken on a Weber Gas Grill, and When to Use Indirect Heat

By Cecilia Harsch
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258rVD_0fH8QCUo00

Grilling can dry out even the best cuts of chicken . But proper seasoning seals in moisture, and watching your cook time results in a juicy piece of chicken.

In the mid-'80s, Weber produced a new gas grilling method, replacing the lava rocks used in most grills at the time with metal bars, according to the Weber website . This reduced flame flare-ups and helped evenly distribute the heat. Even heat distribution lets you grill without over-cooking and drying out your chicken.

Here's how to grill chicken on a gas grill, and when to use indirect heat.

Things Needed

1. Preheat the Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCVvS_0fH8QCUo00

Light your Weber gas grill and turn the burners to high. Close the lid on the grill for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the grill to preheat.

2. Flavor the Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3ITX_0fH8QCUo00

Season your chicken with a rub 3 to 4 hours before grilling. This cures the meat and seals in the moisture, keeping your chicken from drying out while it grills.

You can use a glaze instead of a rub and apply it as you grill the chicken. The glaze also locks the moisture in the meat.

3. Oil the Grates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vMIT_0fH8QCUo00

Turn the Weber's burners down to medium heat. Spray the grates with a light coat of cooking spray.

4. Grill Over Direct Heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOhHl_0fH8QCUo00

Place your boneless, skinless chicken breast and thighs onto the grill over direct medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes. Baste the chicken with a glaze if you choose a glaze over a rub.

Using tongs, turn the breast and thighs over for an additional 4 to 6 minutes, then remove them from the grill.

5. Move to Indirect Heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6KBE_0fH8QCUo00

If You're Using Chicken Halves

  1. Grill chicken halves over indirect heat for 1 to 1 1/4 hours.
  2. Turn off the center burners on the Weber grill.
  3. Place the chicken halves in the center of the grill and cook for 30 to 40 minutes.
  4. Turn the halves over and cook for an additional 30 to 40 minutes, removing them from the heat.

If You're Using Individual Pieces of Chicken

Cook chicken pieces on the Weber grill over indirect heat.

  • Breast and wings ​ should grill for 15 to 20 minutes on both sides.
  • Legs and thighs ​ should cook for 20 to 25 minutes on both sides.

If You're Grilling a Whole Chicken

  1. Grill a whole chicken over indirect heat for 30 to 45 minutes on one side.
  2. Turn the chicken over with the tongs and grill for an additional 30 to 45 minutes, removing once the chicken finishes cooking.

Use a food thermometer to check your chicken. Poultry should cook to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, per the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . When fully cooked, remove the chicken pieces from the grill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7VDJ_0fH8QCUo00

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weber Gas Grill#Weber Grill#Chicken Breast#Chicken Meat#Grilling#Food Drink#Grill Chicken#Tongs Food#Grill Over
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
WWL-TV

Recipe: Zucchini Fries

Preheat oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut zucchini into fry-like pieces. Crack the egg into a bowl and whisk with the milk. Season with salt, pepper, add the crushed garlic, oregano, and thyme. Mix well. On a separate plate, have your breadcrumbs ready. Grease a large baking tray with...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Ingredient Swap That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Canned Tuna

On the surface, a tin of tuna might not sound like the most appealing of foods. After all, if you walked into a restaurant and saw "fish chunks in a can" on the menu, would you assume you were getting the highest high quality of seafood? However, store-bought cans of tuna are an affordable way to get plenty of protein and nutrients, such as iron, potassium, and vitamin B6, per WebMD.
FOOD & DRINKS
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Crispy Onion Strings

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These crispy onion strings are the absolute BEST! The brown and crispy outside and the deliciously moist onion inside make this the perfect topping for any burger or salad!. I...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Is Expensive Parmesan Cheese Really Better?

Some say a little Parmesan goes a long way because of its sharp, salty flavor. Others, if not most of us, disagree. The more, the better. *Cue the snowdrift of Parmesan grating over pasta.* So, should you splurge on Parmesan or purchase one that gives you more value for your money? And is there really that much of a difference?
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
30Seconds

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes Recipe: Saucy, Flavorful Sloppy Joe Sandwich Recipe Is Family Pleasin'

This classic sloppy joe recipe is a crowd pleaser – and it’s budget-friendly, too. It’s even easier to make now with this slow-cooker recipe. You can stretch this ground beef recipe even farther if you use slider buns. Bonus: it’s great for parties, tailgating, BBQs –any large gathering! In my house I consider this easy sandwich recipe a win because the whole family likes it.
RECIPES
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy