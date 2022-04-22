How to Grill Chicken on a Weber Gas Grill, and When to Use Indirect Heat

Grilling can dry out even the best cuts of chicken . But proper seasoning seals in moisture, and watching your cook time results in a juicy piece of chicken.

In the mid-'80s, Weber produced a new gas grilling method, replacing the lava rocks used in most grills at the time with metal bars, according to the Weber website . This reduced flame flare-ups and helped evenly distribute the heat. Even heat distribution lets you grill without over-cooking and drying out your chicken.

Here's how to grill chicken on a gas grill, and when to use indirect heat.

Things Needed

Weber gas grill

Chicken

Dry rub or glaze



Cooking oil spray

Tongs

Food thermometer

1. Preheat the Grill

Light your Weber gas grill and turn the burners to high. Close the lid on the grill for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the grill to preheat.

2. Flavor the Chicken

Season your chicken with a rub 3 to 4 hours before grilling. This cures the meat and seals in the moisture, keeping your chicken from drying out while it grills.

You can use a glaze instead of a rub and apply it as you grill the chicken. The glaze also locks the moisture in the meat.

3. Oil the Grates

Turn the Weber's burners down to medium heat. Spray the grates with a light coat of cooking spray.

4. Grill Over Direct Heat

Place your boneless, skinless chicken breast and thighs onto the grill over direct medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes. Baste the chicken with a glaze if you choose a glaze over a rub.

Using tongs, turn the breast and thighs over for an additional 4 to 6 minutes, then remove them from the grill.

5. Move to Indirect Heat

If You're Using Chicken Halves

Grill chicken halves over indirect heat for 1 to 1 1/4 hours. Turn off the center burners on the Weber grill. Place the chicken halves in the center of the grill and cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Turn the halves over and cook for an additional 30 to 40 minutes, removing them from the heat.

If You're Using Individual Pieces of Chicken

Cook chicken pieces on the Weber grill over indirect heat.

​ Breast and wings ​ should grill for 15 to 20 minutes on both sides.

​ should grill for 15 to 20 minutes on both sides. ​ Legs and thighs ​ should cook for 20 to 25 minutes on both sides.

If You're Grilling a Whole Chicken

Grill a whole chicken over indirect heat for 30 to 45 minutes on one side. Turn the chicken over with the tongs and grill for an additional 30 to 45 minutes, removing once the chicken finishes cooking.

Use a food thermometer to check your chicken. Poultry should cook to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, per the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . When fully cooked, remove the chicken pieces from the grill.