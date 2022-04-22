ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Emergency supplies tax free in Texas this weekend

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o7tN_0fH8QAjM00

What Supplies Qualify for a Tax Exemption

  • Portable Generators (less than $3000)
  • Emergency Ladders (less than $300)
  • Items less than $75:
    • Axes
    • Batteries
    • Batteries & Chargers for mobile phones
    • Can Openers (non-electric)
    • Coolers & Ice Chests (non-electric)
    • Fire Extinguishers
    • First Aid Kits
    • Hatchets
    • Light Sources
    • Radios (portable, self-powered)
    • Smoke Detectors
    • Tarps & Plastic Sheeting

What Supplies Do Not Qualify

  • Camping Stoves & Supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Extension Ladders
  • Gloves
  • Medical/Face Masks
  • Plywood
  • Toilet Paper

Items purchased online from 12:01 am April 23 to midnight April 25 still quality for the tax exemption.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene emergency room gives tortoise a CAT scan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you ever gone to the emergency room and had to wait in line behind a turtle? The folks at My Emergency Room in Abilene treated a pre-teen tortoise to a special diagnostic scan to see what was hurting her. Ripley, an Aldabra tortoise who lives at the Abilene Zoo, received […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Stocks Catfish in the Concho

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the Concho River on Friday afternoon with a ton of catfish. According to the Inland Fisheries San Angelo District, on Apr. 22, over 600 Channel Catfish were put into the Concho River Downtown. This is the first stocking...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemption
KFDA

UPDATE: Grass fire North of Amarillo now 30% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Resources with Texas A&M Forest Service along with other fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire North of Amarillo in Potter County. Borger will close SH 136 at Fritch and detour traffic to SH 207 due to the fire and smoke. Also SH...
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas National Guardsman Missing After Attempting to Save Drowning Illegals

AUSTIN, TX – A mission to save illegal aliens crossing the U.S. border from drowning in the Rio Grande has resulted in one Texas National Guardsman missing. According to a release from the Texas National Guard, on Apr. 22. a Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing along the river during a mission related incident in Eagle Pass.
EAGLE PASS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Texas soldier assigned to border goes missing along river

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to work near the Rio Grande as part of Operation Lone Star has gone missing. On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a release stating that a soldier had gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas. The release […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

H-E-B hands out 250,000 reusable bags for Earth Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B celebrates Earth Day with its annual reusable bag giveaway, providing 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags across Texas. H-E-B has given out nearly three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day since 2008, according to a press release. On Friday, starting at 1 p.m. customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Woman found dead with dog bites in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a woman after they say she was bitten by two dogs on Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, a 59-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a 10-year-old female relative on Leal Street in Mission on Thursday around 3:41 p.m. Police responded and located the woman […]
MISSION, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hardin-Simmons University celebrates 40 years of Western Heritage Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cowboys and cattle dominated the West Texas landscape for some time, and for the last 40 years, Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has preserved this history.  On Thursday, the annual Western Heritage Day gave over 2,000 elementary school students a glimpse of what life was like in the 1800s.  HSU Director of University Events Cassie […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy