ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Favorite Italian Ice Is Officially Open For Summer

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vm4o7_0fH8Q9vs00

Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM.

The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.

There are 14 flavors to choose from this year with exciting new surprises sure to delight and cool you down as the summer heat starts to settle in.

Logan Square address:  2236 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Irving Place address: 4125 N Kimball Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

See also: Wicker Park Fest Is Returning This Summer

Comments / 2

Frank58
3d ago

sorry. the oldest and the best is still in little itsly. Mario's italian ice. always a line. always good

Reply
3
Related
Eater

A Jamaican Favorite Serves Jerk and More at a New West Side Locale

The area around Douglass Park and Mount Sinai Hospital doesn’t feature a lot of dining options. But a new development, Ogden Commons, has lured one of Chicago’s most popular Jamaican restaurants. Earlier this month, Ja’ Grill opened its second location, and from the looks of things, owner Tony Coates has some new tricks up his sleeve.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

10 Amazing Restaurants Participating In Chicago Restaurant Week

Chicago restaurant week started off with a bang this past Friday. With a timely March 25 start date, the annual foodie celebration is expected to conclude on April 10. There are over 300 establishments participating this year. So, expect restaurants to be filled to the brim. Plus, over 60 of the selections are women or minority-owned. While you don’t need a reservation, they are highly encouraged.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago Parents

Best Candy Stores in Chicago and the Suburbs

Did you know that Chicago has a history with candy? Once known as the “Candy Capital of the World,” Lemon Heads, Juicy Fruit and Tootsie Rolls all originated in the Windy City. And lucky for us, our city is packed with the coolest candy stores around!. Take a...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Ice#Summer Hours#Summer Heat#Logan Square#Food Drink#Il 60618
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
1440 WROK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97ZOK

Illinois’ World Famous Hot Dog Stand Changes Name For Holiday

The world-famous "Wieners Circle" hot dog stand in Chicago decided to change its name in honor of the "420" holiday. Illinois Businesses Are Getting In The Spirit Of "420" Holiday. Since recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, a lot of people, including business owners are really getting into the "420"...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois City Is One Of The Top Places For Weed In United States

If you're a fan of the "weed" and live in Illinois, you don't have to travel very far to visit one of the top "pot" cities in the United States. Unless you've been living off the grid in a cave with no internet, then it's pretty obvious that the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been a huge success. Cannabis has been generating millions of dollars each month.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Reporter to Chicago’s Lightfoot: How can you ‘possibly even consider’ re-election after ‘harm you’ve caused’

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the “harm” she’s caused. The reporter began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the “economy is booming.” Lightfoot said that this wasn’t true and asked the journalist to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
205
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy