Chicago’s Favorite Italian Ice Is Officially Open For Summer

Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM.

The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.

There are 14 flavors to choose from this year with exciting new surprises sure to delight and cool you down as the summer heat starts to settle in.

Logan Square address: 2236 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Irving Place address: 4125 N Kimball Ave, Chicago, IL 60618