ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Yorkshire locals accuse Priti Patel of 'dropping a bomb' on rural village as they face being outnumbered by 1,500 young male asylum seekers

By Matthew Lodge, Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Priti Patel was accused of 'dropping a bomb' on rural Yorkshire last night after villagers learned they face being outnumbered by young male asylum seekers.

Residents in the 1,000-strong community of Linton-on-Ouse, near York, are seething after discovering their disused RAF airbase will soon house 1,500 young men seeking refuge in Britain, mostly from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

At a heated parish council meeting on Thursday, they said house prices in the area had already crashed, with some homeowners being pushed into negative equity and unable to move out.

Some 120 villagers voiced their frustration in a showdown with senior Home Office officials over the scheme – saying they were not consulted about the plans before they were announced last week.

They were stunned to be told the new processing centre will accommodate 1,500 young men – and possibly more if refugees continue to cross the Channel in unprecedented numbers.

Hambleton District Councillor Martin Taylor said the impact of the influx would also be felt in surrounding rural communities.

He told the Home Office team, led by Phil Riley, the Home Office's director of immigration detention and escorting services: 'You have dropped a bomb on this village and the wider community and its totally unacceptable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCFDf_0fH8Q7AQ00
Villagers in Linton-on-Ouse are seething that they were not consulted about plans to accommodate asylum seekers at a decommissioned airbase in the middle of the village before the announcement last week. (Village seen right while left, the disused RAF airbase)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecveL_0fH8Q7AQ00
Villagers were stunned to be told the new processing centre will accommodate 1,500 asylum seekers (Pictured: Migrants arriving at Dover this week) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K80VM_0fH8Q7AQ00
Home Secretary Priti Patel (pictured) was accused of 'dropping a bomb' on Linton-on-Ouse by one local councillor

He pledged to consider every way of reversing the decision, including possibly funding a judicial review, but Hambleton Council would first need to look at the facts.

'We have been ambushed – just like you,' he told the meeting.

Locals also felt powerless to move out, as local house prices were already collapsing.

One woman stormed: 'Nobody is going to buy anything around here. It sounds like a done deal – and it's an absolute disgrace.'

Home Office bigwigs also made clear that the refugees will be free to come and go provided they observe a nightly curfew.

They admitted there was nothing to stop them getting on a bus and disappearing – although they could do that now from bed and breakfast accommodation and it would wreck their asylum hopes.

But Patel's team could do nothing to allay some residents' fears over safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJ7Xp_0fH8Q7AQ00
The Home Office says refugees will be free to come and go from the base (pictured) as long as they are back before the start of their nightly curfew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1dFc_0fH8Q7AQ00
Houses at the base have been left abandoned since it closed, and are set to be used to house asylum seekers under the new plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8ATi_0fH8Q7AQ00
The plan would make use of the disused RAF airbase in Linton-On-Ouse, which lies between York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXMjw_0fH8Q7AQ00
Officials have tried to reassure residents in the quiet village, which  lies on the River Ouse, do not have anything to be worried about by the new arrivals

The three-hour meeting was punctuated by jeers, groans, and shouting as the residents vented their frustration.

One woman told the crowd: 'I have lived in an area of Hull where these people were being housed and it got to the point where you dare not go out on your own.'

While the officials assured her that her fears were unfounded, they were shared by others present.

One father protested: 'I moved here six months ago for a quite family life. I have got a four-year-old boy and a baby eight weeks old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWKCP_0fH8Q7AQ00
MP for Thirsk and Malton Kevin Hollinrake (pictured) has spoken out against the plan, which angry residents say they weren't consulted on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrqnU_0fH8Q7AQ00
In a tweet on Wednesday (pictured), Mr Hollinrake said he had demanded the asylum seeker plan in Linton-on-Ouse be reversed in a letter to Priti Patel 

'We moved here for the village life. Now my family is going to be prisoners in their own home while everyone else can roam about doing what they like.'

At present, the village is policed by a community policing team. North Yorkshire Police will beef up cover but insist they must adopt a measured approach and see what problems occur.

Villagers emerged from the meeting saying nothing had been said during the three hours that had reassured them in any way whatsoever.

Homeowner Greg Cox, 47, said: 'They have sent the monkeys to answer the questions rather than the organ grinder.

'The average age in the village is about 40. There is nowt here. They have depended on the air base for the economy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaM43_0fH8Q7AQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjuTF_0fH8Q7AQ00
A record 28,395 migrants reached the UK illegally last year by taking small boats across the Channel, a 200 per cent increase on 2020's tally

Taff Morgan, 67, said: 'What's at stake is our way of life in the village. The Home Office need to got back and say 'We have made a mistake'.'

'We have had weasel words from those in power. I am not racist. But this is just so wrong for this village. It is incredible how they have done this.'

Karen Cox, 51, said: 'We are losing our freedom by them coming here. It just feels so underhand how they have gone about it.

'Why can't they send someone here who can answer our questions? Why don't they send Priti Patel?'

In a tweet on Wednesday local MP Kevin Hollinrake said he had demanded the asylum seeker plan be reversed in a letter to Priti Patel.

It comes as the former head of then UK's Border Force told the Mail that 100,000 Channel migrants will reach Britain this year.

Former director general of UK Border Force Tony Smith said: 'There comes a point where we need to get a grip of our border and stop the boats.

'The numbers are going up, a fourfold increase already this year – 28,500 last year,' Mr Smith told the Mail at an immigration event by think-tank Policy Exchange.

'That's going to be over 100,000 this year just by migrant boats alone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlQzl_0fH8Q7AQ00
Tony Smith, former director general of UK Border Force, said 100,000 would migrants reach the shores of Britain this year

Mr Smith's prediction would be nearly 12 times the level seen in 2020, 54 times that of 2019 and more than 300 times that in 2018.

So far this year 6,693 migrants have reached the UK across the Channel – four times that seen by the same point last year.

There were 651 arrivals last Wednesday, a level not seen last year until the calm summer months.

In January, it emerged that the Home Office had produced official papers warning that 65,000 migrants could cross this year.

The number of crossings has since outstripped this.

A spokesperson for Home Office said 'we do not recognise these figures', while the Government announced its Rwanda scheme last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hreYy_0fH8Q7AQ00
The Home Office says 1,500 young men, mostly from Iraq, Iran and Syria, who are seeking refuge in the UK will be sent to the centre in North Yorkshire. Pictured are migrants arriving in Dover earlier this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8dKH_0fH8Q7AQ00
The Government has announced plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda under a scheme designed to crack down on migrants landing on British shores after crossing the Channel in small boats. Pictured are migrants arriving in Dover on Monday

'Last week, the Government announced a series of measures to overhaul our broken asylum system and through our Nationality and Borders Bill we are clamping down on illegal migration, including dangerous channel crossings which places vulnerable people at the mercy of evil people smugglers,' they said.

Mr Smith praised the controversial scheme, which will see asylum seekers sent to the east African country to claim refugee status.

He said: 'I think it's a bold attempt by the government to stop the boats.

'We have to stop the boats - people are drowning and people are going to drown.

'The problem the government has is the French won't accept people back, nor will the EU, so the migrants know that simply by paying £5,000 and getting in a small boat, getting into the English territorial waters, they're essentially in the UK.

'So the Government is right to look at alternatives. We need to find countries that are prepared to take people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YmQI_0fH8Q7AQ00
The Rwanda scheme has been heavily criticised by members of all parties, including former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05akMT_0fH8Q7AQ00
Ms Patel has defended the new Rwanda scheme and claimed it is legal after it was condemned by Tory backbenchers and opposition parties

'If Rwanda is a safe country, which is offering them protection and a new life, if it means they don't have to go back to the country they fear persecution from, then this is an alternative to having more and more people coming across the Channel and drowning.'

It has been roundly criticised though by members of all parties in the House of Commons, including former Prime Minister Theresa May who questioned how effective the £120 million scheme would be.

'From what I have heard and seen so far of this policy, I do not support the removal to Rwanda policy on the grounds of legality, practical and efficacy,' she said in Parliament.

She asked Ms Patel: 'If it is the case that families will not be broken up... does she not believe, and where is her evidence, that this will not simply lead in an increase in the trafficking of women and children?'

In response, the Home Secretary stressed the Rwanda plan 'is legal' but declined to comment on who or who wouldn't be eligible for removal from the UK.

She said Mrs May 'would know very well that it's that type of criteria that is used by the smuggling gangs to then effectively exploit various loopholes'.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead made 72 calls for help before attack

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

How many Ukrainian refugees has YOUR area welcomed? Map reveals how many visas have been issued under Homes for Ukraine scheme, as Buckinghamshire comes top

New data published by the Home Office has revealed which areas of the country are welcoming in the most refugees under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme. The figures put Buckinghamshire at the top, having granted 507 visas. Wiltshire and Cornwall come out second and third highest, having approved 402 and 337 visas respectively.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Kevin Hollinrake
Daily Mail

Britain targets Putin's 'butcher of Bucha': Colonel who oversaw horrifying mass murder of civilians is hit with new sanctions along with three other front line commanders

Britain has announced new sanctions against Vladimir Putin's 'war leaders', including the colonel who oversaw the horrifying mass murder of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha. The move will target those 'commanding the front line' to commit 'heinous' acts in Ukraine, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The list...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seeker#Seeking Asylum#Uk#Raf#Channel#The Home Office#Hambleton Council
BBC

Jamie Wallis: First trans MP says part of him died after rape

The first MP to come out as transgender has said he hopes to begin transitioning "as quickly as possible". Jamie Wallis last month tweeted that he has gender dysphoria and had been raped and blackmailed. He told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, a part of him "died" following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I paddled out, got my wife to pick me up from the pier... then pushed the canoe back out to sea': John Darwin's sombre police confession after his fake death scam was finally exposed

'Canoe Man' John Darwin's sombre police confession after his fake death scam was finally exposed has reemerged once more ahead of tonight's documentary. The trick, carried out by Darwin and his wife Anne in order to claim his life insurance, made headlines around the world before they were both jailed for fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
BBC

Ukrainian refugees could help fill hospitality jobs

Ukrainian refugees would be welcomed with "open arms" by the struggling hospitality sector once they have adjusted to life in the UK, people in the industry have told the BBC. Hoteliers in Dorset and Hampshire said they would be more than happy to offer work to those fleeing the war.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nick Ferrari argues a smacking ban would give the government 'total control' over how people raise their children - despite being personally against physical punishment

TV personality Nick Ferrari today weighed in the discussion surrounding the smacking ban in England, saying that the government should not be able to dictate how parents raise their children. Speaking during a discussion on This Morning with Allison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Gyles Brandreth, the Sidcup-born presenter explained his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Charity staff that look after Kensington Palace and Hampton Court are told not to tell a female colleague 'you look so young' as they attend 45-minute 'micro-aggression' training session

Staff at the charity that looks after Royal properties including Hampton Court and Kensington Palace have been advised that saying ‘You look so young’ to a female colleague is a ‘micro-aggression’. Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) is encouraging its employees not to use ‘the wrong kind of...
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy