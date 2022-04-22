Geauga County Maple Festival returns to Chardon this weekend

If you’re looking to get out of the house this weekend, look no further than the Geauga County Maple Festival.

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the festival returns for its 91st celebration in Chardon Square through Sunday evening.

“It’s a good sign of spring coming around,” said Bob Freeman, one of several syrup makers who will be celebrating this weekend. “When we start putting buckets up in town, people think spring is right around the corner.”

Since 1929, Chardon has been home to Ohio’s largest maple fest, which celebrates the art and craft of the syrup industry.

“It’s grown from cooking sap to where we make syrup now,” Freeman said. “You can do even more with the syrup now and make all-natural sweeteners."

The festival draws thousands of guests each year and features carnival rides and fair foods. There will also be a lumberjack competition and a maple syrup contest to determine the top syrup.

“We’ve had people come up and say they’ve been waiting two years for this festival. That they couldn’t wait to be back,” said Brad Sekas, director of the syrup booth.

The Maple Festival will also feature pancakes, polka, a parade and more. It runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re really excited. We've been working two years to come back,” Sekas said. “We’ve been coming up with plans, we’ve got more entertainment. We’re really excited to get going this year.”

