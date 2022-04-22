ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Geauga County Maple Festival returns to Chardon this weekend

By Jon Rudder
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMVj9_0fH8Q6Hh00

If you’re looking to get out of the house this weekend, look no further than the Geauga County Maple Festival.

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the festival returns for its 91st celebration in Chardon Square through Sunday evening.

“It’s a good sign of spring coming around,” said Bob Freeman, one of several syrup makers who will be celebrating this weekend. “When we start putting buckets up in town, people think spring is right around the corner.”

Since 1929, Chardon has been home to Ohio’s largest maple fest, which celebrates the art and craft of the syrup industry.

“It’s grown from cooking sap to where we make syrup now,” Freeman said. “You can do even more with the syrup now and make all-natural sweeteners."

The festival draws thousands of guests each year and features carnival rides and fair foods. There will also be a lumberjack competition and a maple syrup contest to determine the top syrup.

“We’ve had people come up and say they’ve been waiting two years for this festival. That they couldn’t wait to be back,” said Brad Sekas, director of the syrup booth.

The Maple Festival will also feature pancakes, polka, a parade and more. It runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re really excited. We've been working two years to come back,” Sekas said. “We’ve been coming up with plans, we’ve got more entertainment. We’re really excited to get going this year.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

2022 summer events at Lock 3 in Akron announced

The Rib, White and Blue Festival, the 73rd Italian American Festival and the Akron Pizza Fest are some of the family favorites that will return to the city of Akron’s Lock 3 this summer. The summer lineup announced Monday features concerts, festivals and more than 40 community events.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chardon, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Geauga County, OH
Government
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Chardon, OH
State
Ohio State
Geauga County, OH
Society
Chardon, OH
Society
Fox47News

Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds

CINCINNATI — Kings Island and its sister parks might have to give out partial refunds for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season if attorneys win a class action lawsuit against its parent company. A pandemic-related lawsuit against Cedar Fair will be allowed to move forward, according to a US District Court...
TOLEDO, OH
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Do you love eating good food? Do you love eating a lot of good food? Then you should check out the following local businesses, which all offer delicious buffets. Located in Parma, this buffet offers classic Chinese dishes such as lo mein, General Tso's chicken, and fried rice. They also, of course, have a great selection of fresh sushi and seafood (I can eat plates full of their mussels, and I have!). For a few dollars more, you can add all-you-can-eat hotpot. Have room for dessert? Check out the ice cream and crepe station.
CLEVELAND, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan farms celebrate Maple Weekend

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --We pour it over our breakfast foods and sweet treats, but before maple syrup makes it to your table its production starts at local maple farms. Michigan Maple Weekend makes its way up the state throughout the month of March. Northern Michigan farms are celebrating March...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: St. Edward High School Trash Talkers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The St. Edward High School Trash Talkers is a unique percussion group made up of St. Ed’s students who take banging on garbage cans to a whole new level. Inspired by the likes of Stomp and The Blue Man Group, the Trash Talkers was founded in 2002 by John Goers and has grown from 8 students to two teams with well over 30 members. The group performs at events all over the community and will be at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Earth Day Celebration tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait

Forget "peak hours," most of these Cleveland hot spots always have a wait, or are booked during traditional dinner hours, and it's understandable, they're all killer. From high-end formal dining, to comfort food and casual bites, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
CLEVELAND, OH
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy