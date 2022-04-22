ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Maguire to start on bench for Man Utd's trip to Arsenal

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire is set to drop to the bench for their crunch clash with Arsenal on Saturday 'on compassionate...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Red Devils#Manchester United Club#Athletic#Xi#United 4 0#Man Utd#Tottenham#The Premier League#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

358
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy