Illinois' credit rating upgraded for second time in less than a year

By Shepard Price
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly 20 years without an upgrade, Illinois' bond rating improved for the second time in less than a year Thursday, a move that could save taxpayers money. Moody's, which handles state bond ratings, last upgraded Illinois' bonds in June 2021 and credited the state's upgrade on Thursday to "solid tax...

Spud dog
3d ago

Such a bias article full of lies. JB raised taxes 3 fold on everyone. Now he claims to be saving them money. And give free Healthcare to illegals.

George Ryan
