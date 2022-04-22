ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Steel-High QB Alex Erby adds ACC offer

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby said Friday he added an ACC offer to his list of college opportunities. • Sign up for PennLive’s...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
PennLive.com

Penn State makes the cut as Alabama 4-star safety trims his list of favorites to 6

Penn State has had a pretty, good Monday when it comes to 2023 safeties. The Nittany Lions started things by picking up a commitment from speedy Conrad Hussey, a three-star prospect from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Nittany Lions also made the cut when coveted four-star DaKaari Nelson, of Selma High School in Alabama, trimmed his list of favorites to six.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Nebraska State
PennLive.com

What if Nick Saban took over at a Big Ten school? Would he make the playoff within 5 years? College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- In 15 years at Alabama, Nick Saban has won six national titles. The Crimson Tide lost in the championship game in three other years. Since 2009, Saban’s third season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama has reached the national title game 69 percent of the time and won the national title 46 percent of the time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Steel#American Football#Highschoolsports#Acc#Campbell
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Penn State football faces in the crowd from the Blue-White Game

Penn State football Blue-White Game, April 23, 2022. Penn State letterman and current Miami Dolphin tight end Mike Gesicki poses for a photo with Mega Barnwell, Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer before the Blue-White Game on April 23, 2022. Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.comGet Photo.
PENN, PA
PennLive.com

Doubleheader Domination: Central Penn College Sweeps!

The Central Penn College baseball team had a night that they will remember for the rest of their lives. April 22 was the game circled on the calendar––the last doubleheader at FNB Field on City Island for the season. While the Knights had played six previous games at the venue, none were like this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
155K+
Followers
64K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy