PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 58-year-old Wichita woman driving the wrong way on I-135 was killed when her pickup truck collided with another. The accident happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday on I-135 near 53rd Street North, which is just north of Wichita. According to the patrol's online crash log, Robin Buckman was driving north in the southbound lanes when her Ford Ranger collided with a Ford F-350. Buckman died at the scene.

PARK CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO