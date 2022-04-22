Florida couple sentenced for using fentanyl to kill government witness
OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man and woman have been sentenced to life in prison for murder. They were sentenced for the murder of a woman...www.wesh.com
OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man and woman have been sentenced to life in prison for murder. They were sentenced for the murder of a woman...www.wesh.com
You cannot get away with murder. There's 50 things you didn't think of and any one of them can convict you. Brilliant. I bet the sentence for drug dealing was less time than murder.
Comments / 17