Caseville, MI

Teaseburger fundraiser set for May 1

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
The annual Teaseburger fundraiser, which is set for May 1 at the Wooded Island Sports Grill, pays for all the fun on Kids Day at the Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival. (Eric Young/Huron Daily Tribune)

Steve Louwers is a happy man.

The Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce president knows the fact that the days are getting warmer means the annual Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival is fast approaching.

Louwers is looking forward to a complete return to normal in 2022 after the woes brought about by the pandemic. The festival itself was canceled outright in 2020, but things are shaping up for it to be a great one this year.

The Teaseburger in Caseville event serves as a fundraiser for the festival, with the proceeds paying for Kids Day activities. Kids Day is held the first Sunday during the festival. This year, it's Aug. 14.

Wooded Island Sports Grill is playing host to Teaseburger on Sunday, May 1, and Louwers said those in attendance will not just help a worthy cause, they’ll have a great time, as well.

The fun begins at noon, with cocktails, food and music until 2 p.m., when the Not So Silent Auction begins. A cash bar and food will be available.

Admission to Teaseburger is $10, and tickets are available at the door or in advance at Caseville True Value Hardware, Wooded Island Sports Grill and the Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kids Day has been part of the festival almost since it began more than 20 years, Louwers said. It’s one of his favorite parts of the Cheeseburger festival, and the money raised on May 1 will pay for things like a petting zoo, inflatables, face-painting, games and goody bags for the kids.

"It's all free," Louwers said.

The 24th annual Cheeseburger in Caseville festival will take place from Aug. 12-21. In addition to Kids Day, the fun will include a "What Is It?" contest at the Cheeseburger Museum, a BBQ dinner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, the Parade of Fools on Aug. 17, plus lots of great music, food and drink.

For more information, visit the Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page .

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

