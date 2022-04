LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. The first post-Olympic U.S. selection meet always brings a wave of intrigue, and 2022 is no different. Following the retirement of some established veterans, and the others hitting a hard reset button after Tokyo before resuming full training, this year presents a new opportunity for some of the young guns to carry the momentum created last year into the new Olympic cycle. It also introduces a chance at redemption for some swimmers who fell just shy of expectations in 2021 as they look to reassert themselves in the conversation for Paris 2024.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO