Chef's Quick Tip: Everything Crusted Salmon

This week, Chef Adrian Urena of Atria Senior Living shows Tina Redwine how to make a everything crusted Salmon.

Everything Crusted Salmon

Ingredients:

5 lb 4 oz salmon fillets, skin off

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black pepper

1/2 cup canola oil

8 1/2 tbsp Everything Seasoning (see subrecipe)

5 ea. lemons, grilled and quartered

2 ea. Red onions, peeled, grilled, and cut in small sections

1 tbsp capers, rinsed

1 tbsp dill, fresh, picked

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and press presentation side into the “everything” seed mixture (laid flat on a

sheet tray) to coat evenly.

3. Heat oil in a large non-stick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add salmon seed-side down and sear 3-4 minutes.

Flip. Transfer pan to parchment lined sheet tray with a fish spatula and roast 8-10 minutes, or until fish is fully cooked

- internal temp of 145F.

4. Garnish with a grilled lemon wedge, grilled red onion, capers and fresh dill.