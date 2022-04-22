Chef's Quick Tip: Everything Crusted Salmon
This week, Chef Adrian Urena of Atria Senior Living shows Tina Redwine how to make a everything crusted Salmon.
Everything Crusted Salmon
Ingredients:
5 lb 4 oz salmon fillets, skin off
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Black pepper
1/2 cup canola oil
8 1/2 tbsp Everything Seasoning (see subrecipe)
5 ea. lemons, grilled and quartered
2 ea. Red onions, peeled, grilled, and cut in small sections
1 tbsp capers, rinsed
1 tbsp dill, fresh, picked
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and press presentation side into the “everything” seed mixture (laid flat on a
sheet tray) to coat evenly.
3. Heat oil in a large non-stick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add salmon seed-side down and sear 3-4 minutes.
Flip. Transfer pan to parchment lined sheet tray with a fish spatula and roast 8-10 minutes, or until fish is fully cooked
- internal temp of 145F.
4. Garnish with a grilled lemon wedge, grilled red onion, capers and fresh dill.
