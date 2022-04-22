ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New York turkey hunting season opens May 1

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HklTY_0fH8MhEh00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is preparing for its 2022 turkey hunting season.

The DEC confirmed that turkey season is set to open in all of upstate New York north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary on May 1.

Hunting is permitted from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day. Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but one hour per day. Youth are also allowed to take two bearded birds throughout the season.

Bird flu detected in New York’s wild birds

Additionally, the Department will host its annual youth turkey hunting weekend from Saturday, April 23 through Sunday, April 24. This hunt is open to junior hunters ages 12 to 15 and is open in all of upstate New York and Suffolk County.

The limit for the youth hunt is one bearded bird. This bird would become a part of the youth’s regular season bag limit of two bearded birds.

Hunters may not use rifles or handguns that use bullets. Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 8, or with a bow or crossbow.

Successful hunters are required to complete a tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any harvested turkey, as well as report their harvest within seven days by calling 1-866-426-3778 or completing a form online .

According to the DEC, the spring turkey harvest in the State averages approximately 19,000 birds. Despite lower turkey populations in the past few years, improved turkey productivity in 2020 will increase available birds to hunters. This spring, biologists expect hunters to take more turkeys than last year.

Wildland fires spike across New York

Below are tips for a successful and safe turkey hunting season:

  • Don’t stalk, more than half of turkey hunting injuries occur when a hunter is stalking
  • Always assume any call or footsteps you hear are from another hunter
  • If you see another hunter, talk to them clearly and don’t move
  • Smaller shots, no. 4, 5, and 6, work better than larger shots, due to denser shot patterns;
  • When calling, sit still with your back against a big tree, to hide you from turkeys and stalkers
  • Never wear turkey colors: red, white, or blue
  • Wear hunter orange or pink
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Fishing season for various species begins May 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the fishing season for northern pike, pickerel, tiger muskellunge, and walleye will open on May 1. The new season opening date was made possible by fishing regulation changes that were implemented earlier this year and replaced floating dates for statewide […]
HOBBIES
WETM 18 News

Bath Verizon employee arrested for using customer’s credit card

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man working at the Verizon Store in Bath has been arrested for allegedly using a customer’s credit card information to make unauthorized purchases, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Terry Long, 21, of Bath was arrested on Friday, April 22 for an incident that occurred while Long was […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads woman arrested for welfare fraud

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman from Horseheads has been arrested for allegedly receiving over three thousand dollars of SNAP benefits that she was not eligible for, according to the Elmira Police Department. Janaya Watson, 35, was arrested after an investigation found that she had forged documents and submitted paperwork to the Department of Social […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Hunting#Wildland Fires#Birds#Dec#Department#State
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for mobile home burglary in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Painted Post have been charged with breaking into a mobile home in Bath earlier this month. Kimberly Jerrells (44) and Eric Lent (36) were arrested by New York State Police out of Bath after officers responded to a call of a burglary. According to police, the two were […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1390 KRFO

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
96.1 The Eagle

When You Find a Good Deal on a Trampoline in New York…

You never know what you'll see on a New York backroad. Cody Briscoe noticed something odd while driving on Route 187 in Schuylerville. Someone was hauling a trampoline on top of their vehicle. "My first thought was, wow I gotta get this." Briscoe says he looped back around just to...
CARS
WETM 18 News

Brooklyn man arrested on weapons charges in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested on weapons charges after police allegedly found him with a gun on Elmira’s southside. The Elmira Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun on the southside in the morning on April 25, 2022. Officers located Nathan Knox, 38, in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy