AUSTIN, TX- A Texas woman who was set to face lethal injection this Wednesday has been granted a stay of execution. Melissa Lucio, 53, sentenced to death after she convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Lucio claimed her daughter fell down the stairs and has had 5 jurors ask for the state parole board and Governor Greg Abbott to stop Lucio’s execution. The jurors state that they have information now that they did not have when sentencing Lucio and would not have sentenced her to death.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO