Cocoa, FL

Police: Florida woman threatend to bomb hungry son's school

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COCOA, Fla. — A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son's high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said. The threat was left Feb. 3...

