ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This mosquito trap really works – 42,000 Amazon shoppers can’t be wrong

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jd5RU_0fH8L6oy00

The spring is now winding down and summer weather is almost upon us. That’s especially true where I live in the Northeast. It seems like just last week I was freezing in 30-degree cold. Now, it’s in the 60s or even 70s each day. That means it’s time to break out the old mosquito trap for indoor and outdoor use.

I’m not prepared at all for warm weather, and it seems like I’m not the only one. It’s also pretty clear that mosquitoes never got the memo about spring still being here. What are they already starting to emerge?!

Mosquitoes seem to eat me alive every time I go outside. Now, however, I have a secret weapon that I’m using to fight back when I’m inside. It’s called the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap and it’s the best-selling indoor and outdoor hybrid mosquito trap on Amazon.

It’s also on sale with a huge discount today!

Amazon’s best-selling mosquito trap for indoor use

The first thing you need to know about the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap is that it’s NOT a bug zapper. This mosquito trap is mainly for indoor use, and you definitely don’t want it popping and sizzling all the time. Instead, there are three main elements that make this bug killer effective.

First, there’s a UV light to attract bugs, including mosquitoes. Second, there’s a fan that sucks bugs in when they get close to the light. And third, there’s a glue board inside the unit that traps all the bugs so they can’t pester you anymore.

Place the bug trap near your garbage, near fruit, near plants, or anywhere else with bug problems. If there’s a mosquito that’s eating you up while you sleep at night, just put one near your bed and be rid of it.

This bug killer works so well that it’s actually one of the best-selling products in Amazon’s entire Home & Kitchen section. That’s crazy! It also has a whopping 42,000 combined 4-star and 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is off the charts.

Definitely get yourself a Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap on Amazon now. Hurry and you can even score a 30% discount!

Katchy fast facts

If you’re considering a Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap, here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

  • Three different technologies give the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap the ultimate trapping power
  • UV light attracts bugs so they fly or crawl close to the top of the trap
  • Then, the fan sucks them in
  • Finally, a sticky glue board traps the bugs so they’re no longer a nuisance
  • This is NOT a bug zapper
  • Works great with fruit flies, mosquitoes, and more
  • No more ugly traps — this model looks like a nifty piece of futuristic tech
  • Perfect for your kitchen, living room, home office, or anywhere else
  • Place it close to insect-ridden plants, fruit, or your trash bin
  • Works best in the dark, so be sure to turn off the lights
  • The fan has two different speed settings, low speed for the quietest operation and standard speed

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

5 secret Amazon departments with the best hidden deals

Loyal Amazon shoppers undoubtedly know so many ins and outs of shopping at Amazon. But not even the savviest of shoppers will manage to discover all the different Amazon tricks out there that help you find the best Amazon deals. The BGR Deals team does this for a living and we still learn new tips and tricks all the time!
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Trapping#Fruit Flies
Real Simple

I'm a New Homeowner, and These Are All the Stylish Storage and Decor Pieces I'm Buying on Amazon

There are many wonderful advantages to owning your own home—security and independence are two that come to mind. But I've also always loved the idea of starting fresh with a blank canvas and truly making a space my own. And since I just bought an apartment in New York, I couldn't wait to turn it into the tiny home of my dreams. After all, owning in the city is a huge accomplishment, so when it comes to decorating, I'm opting for high-quality items that'll make each area feel elevated and stylish, all while on a budget.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Huge & Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For 67% Off & Expected Us Not To Notice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to...
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

BGR.com

314K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy